Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2017 Ford F-150 is for sale today in Prince Albert.



High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 385HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EF5HKD28456.





To apply right now for financing use this link :http://www.lakelandfordpa.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html







Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $232.65 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $595 Administration fee included / Total cost of borrowing $7788 / Total Obligation of $42342 ). See dealer for details.



Check out our Pre-Owned Plus inventory! Each pre-owned plus vehicle comes with 2 sets of keys, $50 fuel card, remote start and some include Lifetime Powertrain Coverage. Lakeland Ford offers many automotive products and services to our Prince Albert area customers. From quality new Ford vehicles to used cars, we know anyone looking for a vehicle near Prince Albert will likely find what they want at our dealership. We carry a comprehensive line of Ford vehicles, including the F-150, Fiesta, Focus, Fusion, and Mustang making us a good choice as your Prince Albert Ford car dealer.

Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Prince Albert. o~o

Convenience Block Heater Comfort glove box Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Safety Rear child safety locks Exterior Steel spare wheel

Additional Features PERIMETER ALARM

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

Electronic Transfer Case

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Rear cupholder

Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs

Delayed Accessory Power

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front Cigar Lighter(s)

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Auto Locking Hubs

Regular Box Style

Tailgate Rear Cargo Access

Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer

200 Amp Alternator

136.3 L Fuel Tank

70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Aluminum Panels

Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs

Pickup Cargo Box Lights

Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.