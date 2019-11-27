Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Ford F-150

- $233 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-150

- $233 B/W

Location

Lakeland Ford

3434 2 Ave W, Prince Albert, SK S6V 5G2

306-764-3325

  1. 4393404
  2. 4393404
  3. 4393404
  4. 4393404
  5. 4393404
  6. 4393404
  7. 4393404
  8. 4393404
  9. 4393404
  10. 4393404
  11. 4393404
  12. 4393404
  13. 4393404
  14. 4393404
Contact Seller

$34,554

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4393404
  • Stock #: F8456
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EF5HKD28456
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2017 Ford F-150 is for sale today in Prince Albert.

High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 385HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EF5HKD28456.


To apply right now for financing use this link :http://www.lakelandfordpa.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $232.65 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $595 Administration fee included / Total cost of borrowing $7788 / Total Obligation of $42342 ). See dealer for details.

Check out our Pre-Owned Plus inventory! Each pre-owned plus vehicle comes with 2 sets of keys, $50 fuel card, remote start and some include Lifetime Powertrain Coverage. Lakeland Ford offers many automotive products and services to our Prince Albert area customers. From quality new Ford vehicles to used cars, we know anyone looking for a vehicle near Prince Albert will likely find what they want at our dealership. We carry a comprehensive line of Ford vehicles, including the F-150, Fiesta, Focus, Fusion, and Mustang making us a good choice as your Prince Albert Ford car dealer.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Prince Albert. o~o
Convenience
  • Block Heater
Comfort
  • glove box
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Fixed antenna
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Exterior
  • Steel spare wheel
Additional Features
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Rear cupholder
  • Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front Cigar Lighter(s)
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Auto Locking Hubs
  • Regular Box Style
  • Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
  • 200 Amp Alternator
  • 136.3 L Fuel Tank
  • 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Aluminum Panels
  • Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
  • Pickup Cargo Box Lights
  • Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
  • Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lakeland Ford

2018 Nissan Sentra 1...
 0 KM
$17,448 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Fusion SE ...
 65,144 KM
$17,583 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 44,769 KM
$28,453 + tax & lic
Lakeland Ford

Lakeland Ford

3434 2 Ave W, Prince Albert, SK S6V 5G2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-764-XXXX

(click to show)

306-764-3325

Send A Message