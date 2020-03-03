Menu
2017 Ford F-150

XLT - Bluetooth - A/C - $250 B/W

Location

Lakeland Ford

3434 2 Ave W, Prince Albert, SK S6V 5G2

306-764-3325

Sale Price

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 90,980KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4710930
  • Stock #: F3446A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EG8HFB93446
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Bluetooth, A/C, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry!

Hurry on this one! Marked down from $38888 - you save $1889. The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. It's simply the most trusted truck for getting the job done. This 2017 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Prince Albert.

High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This Super Crew 4X4 pickup has 90,980 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V GDI DOHC Twin Turbo engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our F-150's trim level is XLT. The XLT trim on this F-150 is a work truck that offers an excellent blend of features and value. It gives you the power and handling you need with features like AdvanceTrac electronic stability control, roll stability control, tow/haul mode, sport mode, a fully boxed frame, and trailer sway control. On the exterior, you get automatic halogen headlights, fog lights, a chrome grille, chrome bumpers, cargo lights, and cargo tie-down hooks. Creature comforts and safety features include SYNC infotainment with Bluetooth and SiriusXM satellite radio, air conditioning, a productivity screen, safety canopy side-curtain airbags, anti-lock brakes, remote keyless entry, curve control, perimeter alarm, S.O.S. post-crash alert system, and SecuriLock anti-theft system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, A/c, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1EG8HFB93446.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.lakelandfordpa.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $249.11 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $595 Administration fee included / Total cost of borrowing $8339 / Total Obligation of $45338 ). See dealer for details.

Check out our Pre-Owned Plus inventory! Each pre-owned plus vehicle comes with 2 sets of keys, $50 fuel card, remote start and some include Lifetime Powertrain Coverage. Lakeland Ford offers many automotive products and services to our Prince Albert area customers. From quality new Ford vehicles to used cars, we know anyone looking for a vehicle near Prince Albert will likely find what they want at our dealership. We carry a comprehensive line of Ford vehicles, including the F-150, Fiesta, Focus, Fusion, and Mustang making us a good choice as your Prince Albert Ford car dealer.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Prince Albert. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Fixed antenna
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Total Number of Speakers: 7
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
  • Tires: Profile: 70
  • Tires: Speed Rating: S
  • Type of tires: AS
Safety
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Ambient Lighting
  • Manual front air conditioning
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Cloth Seat Upholstery
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Double wishbone front suspension
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Leaf rear spring
  • Rigid axle rear suspension
  • Front suspension stabilizer bar
  • Leaf rear suspension
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Seating
  • Split rear bench
  • Front split-bench
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • CHROME BUMPERS
  • Sync
  • Automatic locking hubs
  • Radio data system
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Metal-look dash trim
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Diameter: 17
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
  • Rear door type: Tailgate
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Wheel Width: 7.5
  • Fold-up cushion rear seats
  • Three 12V DC power outlets
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Remote, digital keypad power door locks
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Fuel Capacity: 136 L
  • Diameter of tires: 17.0"
  • Tires: Width: 265 mm
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
  • Overall Width: 2,029 mm
  • Front Head Room: 1,036 mm
  • SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
  • Urethane shift knob trim
  • Urethane steering wheel trim
  • Front Leg Room: 1,115 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 1,026 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 1,470 L
  • Front Hip Room: 1,588 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,694 mm
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,643 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,674 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 1,107 mm
  • AppLink
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
  • Stability controll with anti-roll
  • Halogen aero-composite headlights
  • 1 USB port

