Power Options Power Windows Convenience Cruise Control

Remote Keyless Entry

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Fixed antenna

Audio controls on steering wheel

Total Number of Speakers: 7 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Tires: Prefix: P

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown

Tires: Profile: 70

Tires: Speed Rating: S

Type of tires: AS Safety Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Comfort A/C

Ambient Lighting

Manual front air conditioning Trim Chrome Grille

Cloth Seat Upholstery Security Anti-theft alarm system Suspension Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Double wishbone front suspension

Front Independent Suspension

Leaf rear spring

Rigid axle rear suspension

Front suspension stabilizer bar

Leaf rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench

Front split-bench

Additional Features 4 door

CHROME BUMPERS

Sync

Automatic locking hubs

Radio data system

Transmission hill holder

Dual Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Metal-look dash trim

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Wheel Diameter: 17

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

Rear door type: Tailgate

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Wheel Width: 7.5

Fold-up cushion rear seats

Three 12V DC power outlets

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Seatback storage: 2

Remote, digital keypad power door locks

Video Monitor Location: Front

Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific

Clock: In-radio display

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Silver aluminum rims

Fuel Capacity: 136 L

Diameter of tires: 17.0"

Tires: Width: 265 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)

Overall Width: 2,029 mm

Front Head Room: 1,036 mm

SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Urethane shift knob trim

Urethane steering wheel trim

Front Leg Room: 1,115 mm

Rear Head Room: 1,026 mm

Max cargo capacity: 1,470 L

Front Hip Room: 1,588 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,694 mm

Manual child safety locks

Rear Hip Room: 1,643 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,674 mm

Rear Leg Room: 1,107 mm

AppLink

Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125

Stability controll with anti-roll

Halogen aero-composite headlights

1 USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.