Brutish power and payload capacity are key traits of this Ford F-250, while aluminum construction brings it into the 21st century. This 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Prince Albert.



High-strength, military grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-250 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of this Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is strong, comfortable, and ready for anything. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 97,351 kms. It's blue in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 440HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT7W2BT8HEB25505.





To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.lakelandfordpa.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html







Check out our Pre-Owned Plus inventory! Each pre-owned plus vehicle comes with 2 sets of keys, $50 fuel card, remote start and some include Lifetime Powertrain Coverage.

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Prince Albert. o~o

