The Ford Super Duty is the toughest, most capable pickup truck that Ford has ever built, and that's saying a lot. This 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty is for sale today in Prince Albert.



High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of the Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is stronger, lighter, and ready for anything.This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 108,524 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 440HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT3HEB54923.





To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.lakelandfordpa.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html







Check out our Pre-Owned Plus inventory! Each pre-owned plus vehicle comes with 2 sets of keys, $50 fuel card, remote start and some include Lifetime Powertrain Coverage. Lakeland Ford offers many automotive products and services to our Prince Albert area customers. From quality new Ford vehicles to used cars, we know anyone looking for a vehicle near Prince Albert will likely find what they want at our dealership. We carry a comprehensive line of Ford vehicles, including the F-150, Fiesta, Focus, Fusion, and Mustang making us a good choice as your Prince Albert Ford car dealer.

Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Prince Albert. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.