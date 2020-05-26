Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

306-765-2200

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

| Cruise Control, Air Conditioning.

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

| Cruise Control, Air Conditioning.

Location

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

306-765-2200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 96,500KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5026533
  • Stock #: J630B
  • VIN: 1GTV2LEC3HZ303740
Exterior Colour
Onyx Black
Interior Colour
Dark Ash seats with Jet Black interior accents
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Recent Arrival!2017 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive V8Fresh oil change, 150 point inspected, Air Conditioning, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Power steering, Speed control, Tilt steering wheel, Wheels: 17" x 8" Painted Steel.GM Certified Details:* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 150+ Point Inspection* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS* Student or recent graduate you can take advantage of our $500 Student Bonus offer on the purchase or lease of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Free SiriusXM Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes firstAsk about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance!Shop our inventory online 24/7, in store, or find us on social media! Facebook @ mannnorthway Twitter @ mannorthway Instagram @ mannnorthwaygm Home of the Car Guys!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tow Hooks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • HID Headlights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Four Wheel Drive
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • ONYX BLACK
  • solid paint (STD)
  • Remote Locking Tailgate
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)
  • REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO
  • GVWR 7200 LBS. (3266 KG)
  • TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED
  • DARK ASH SEATS WITH JET BLACK INTERIOR ACCENTS CLOTH SEAT TRIM
  • PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
  • DIFFERENTIAL HEAVY-DUTY LOCKING REAR
  • SEATS FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH 3-passenger driver and front passenger recline with outboard head restraints and centre fold-down armrest with storage. Vinyl has fixed lumbar and cloth has manually adjustable driver lumbar. (STD)
  • TIRES P275/55R20 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
  • FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING
  • POWER OUTLET 110-VOLT AC
  • GLASS DEEP-TINTED
  • LPO BLACK TUBULAR ASSIST STEP 6" RECTANGULAR
  • ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600...
  • ELEVATION EDITION includes (NZQ) 20" x 9" Black-painted aluminum wheels (QT0) P275/55R20 all-season blackwall tires (DL8) outside heated power-adjustable mirrors (DP6) body coloured mirror caps (TRB) body colour accented grille surround (AQQ) Re...
  • MOULDINGS BODYSIDE BODY COLOUR
  • DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
  • COOLING AUXILIARY EXTERNAL TRANSMISSION OIL COOLER
  • FOG LAMPS THIN PROFILE LED
  • TIRE SPARE P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
  • GRILLE SURROUND BODY COLOUR
  • WHEELS 20" X 9" (50.8 CM X 22.9 CM) BLACK-PAINTED ALUMINUM
  • BUMPER REAR BODY-COLOUR with corner steps
  • BUMPER FRONT BODY-COLOUR LOWER
  • ONSTAR 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to the internet; includes OnStar Data Trial for 3 months or 3GB (whichever comes first)
  • AUDIO SYSTEM 7" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH SCREEN WITH INTELLILINK AM/FM with USB ports auxiliary jack Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones and voice command pass-through to phone (Includes (UQ3) 6-speaker audio system (UE1) OnStar (VV4...
  • ONSTAR GUIDANCE PLAN FOR 6 MONTHS including Automatic Crash Response Stolen Vehicle Assistance Roadside Assistance Turn-by-Turn Navigation Advanced Diagnostics and more (trial excludes Hands-Free Calling)
  • TRAILERING EQUIPMENT includes trailer hitch 7-pin and 4-pin connectors (Includes (G80) locking rear differential.)
  • MIRRORS OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE (includes driver's side spotter mirror) (Black
  • FLOOR MATS RUBBERIZED-VINYL FRONT
  • MIRROR CAPS BODY-COLOUR
  • REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY Includes (A91) remote locking tailgate.)
  • FLOOR MATS RUBBERIZED-VINYL REAR for Crew Cab and Double Cab models only

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

