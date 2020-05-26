2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control

Tow Hooks Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior HID Headlights

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season

Steel Wheels Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Four Wheel Drive Seating Split Bench Seat

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

ONYX BLACK

solid paint (STD)

Remote Locking Tailgate

Driver Restriction Features

TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)

REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO

GVWR 7200 LBS. (3266 KG)

TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED

DARK ASH SEATS WITH JET BLACK INTERIOR ACCENTS CLOTH SEAT TRIM

PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment

DIFFERENTIAL HEAVY-DUTY LOCKING REAR

SEATS FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH 3-passenger driver and front passenger recline with outboard head restraints and centre fold-down armrest with storage. Vinyl has fixed lumbar and cloth has manually adjustable driver lumbar. (STD)

TIRES P275/55R20 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL

FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING

POWER OUTLET 110-VOLT AC

GLASS DEEP-TINTED

LPO BLACK TUBULAR ASSIST STEP 6" RECTANGULAR

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600...

ELEVATION EDITION includes (NZQ) 20" x 9" Black-painted aluminum wheels (QT0) P275/55R20 all-season blackwall tires (DL8) outside heated power-adjustable mirrors (DP6) body coloured mirror caps (TRB) body colour accented grille surround (AQQ) Re...

MOULDINGS BODYSIDE BODY COLOUR

DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR

COOLING AUXILIARY EXTERNAL TRANSMISSION OIL COOLER

FOG LAMPS THIN PROFILE LED

TIRE SPARE P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL

GRILLE SURROUND BODY COLOUR

WHEELS 20" X 9" (50.8 CM X 22.9 CM) BLACK-PAINTED ALUMINUM

BUMPER REAR BODY-COLOUR with corner steps

BUMPER FRONT BODY-COLOUR LOWER

ONSTAR 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to the internet; includes OnStar Data Trial for 3 months or 3GB (whichever comes first)

AUDIO SYSTEM 7" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH SCREEN WITH INTELLILINK AM/FM with USB ports auxiliary jack Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones and voice command pass-through to phone (Includes (UQ3) 6-speaker audio system (UE1) OnStar (VV4...

ONSTAR GUIDANCE PLAN FOR 6 MONTHS including Automatic Crash Response Stolen Vehicle Assistance Roadside Assistance Turn-by-Turn Navigation Advanced Diagnostics and more (trial excludes Hands-Free Calling)

TRAILERING EQUIPMENT includes trailer hitch 7-pin and 4-pin connectors (Includes (G80) locking rear differential.)

MIRRORS OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE (includes driver's side spotter mirror) (Black

FLOOR MATS RUBBERIZED-VINYL FRONT

MIRROR CAPS BODY-COLOUR

REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY Includes (A91) remote locking tailgate.)

FLOOR MATS RUBBERIZED-VINYL REAR for Crew Cab and Double Cab models only

