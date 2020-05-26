2017 GMC Sierra 1500

- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Convenience
-
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Stereo
- MP3 Player
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Exterior
-
- HID Headlights
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Steel Wheels
- Powertrain
-
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Four Wheel Drive
- Seating
-
- Split Bench Seat
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Comfort
-
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Additional Features
-
- Conventional Spare Tire
- ONYX BLACK
- solid paint (STD)
- Remote Locking Tailgate
- Driver Restriction Features
- TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)
- REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO
- GVWR 7200 LBS. (3266 KG)
- TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED
- DARK ASH SEATS WITH JET BLACK INTERIOR ACCENTS CLOTH SEAT TRIM
- PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
- DIFFERENTIAL HEAVY-DUTY LOCKING REAR
- SEATS FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH 3-passenger driver and front passenger recline with outboard head restraints and centre fold-down armrest with storage. Vinyl has fixed lumbar and cloth has manually adjustable driver lumbar. (STD)
- TIRES P275/55R20 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
- FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING
- POWER OUTLET 110-VOLT AC
- GLASS DEEP-TINTED
- LPO BLACK TUBULAR ASSIST STEP 6" RECTANGULAR
- ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600...
- ELEVATION EDITION includes (NZQ) 20" x 9" Black-painted aluminum wheels (QT0) P275/55R20 all-season blackwall tires (DL8) outside heated power-adjustable mirrors (DP6) body coloured mirror caps (TRB) body colour accented grille surround (AQQ) Re...
- MOULDINGS BODYSIDE BODY COLOUR
- DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
- COOLING AUXILIARY EXTERNAL TRANSMISSION OIL COOLER
- FOG LAMPS THIN PROFILE LED
- TIRE SPARE P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
- GRILLE SURROUND BODY COLOUR
- WHEELS 20" X 9" (50.8 CM X 22.9 CM) BLACK-PAINTED ALUMINUM
- BUMPER REAR BODY-COLOUR with corner steps
- BUMPER FRONT BODY-COLOUR LOWER
- ONSTAR 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to the internet; includes OnStar Data Trial for 3 months or 3GB (whichever comes first)
- AUDIO SYSTEM 7" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH SCREEN WITH INTELLILINK AM/FM with USB ports auxiliary jack Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones and voice command pass-through to phone (Includes (UQ3) 6-speaker audio system (UE1) OnStar (VV4...
- ONSTAR GUIDANCE PLAN FOR 6 MONTHS including Automatic Crash Response Stolen Vehicle Assistance Roadside Assistance Turn-by-Turn Navigation Advanced Diagnostics and more (trial excludes Hands-Free Calling)
- TRAILERING EQUIPMENT includes trailer hitch 7-pin and 4-pin connectors (Includes (G80) locking rear differential.)
- MIRRORS OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE (includes driver's side spotter mirror) (Black
- FLOOR MATS RUBBERIZED-VINYL FRONT
- MIRROR CAPS BODY-COLOUR
- REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY Includes (A91) remote locking tailgate.)
- FLOOR MATS RUBBERIZED-VINYL REAR for Crew Cab and Double Cab models only
