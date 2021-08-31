+ taxes & licensing
306-765-2200
500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3
306-765-2200
+ taxes & licensing
CARFAX Canada One OwnerRecent Arrival!White 2017 GMC Terrain AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 DGI DOHC VVTFresh oil change, 150 point inspected, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Denali Specific Grille w/Satin Chrome Surround, Denali Specific Illuminated Front Sill Plates, Driver Alert Package II, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward Collision Alert & Lane Departure Warning, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Illuminated entry, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express Open, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Side Blind Zone Alert, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.Ask about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance! **Please note, we do NOT do business with wholesalers or exporters.**Shop our inventory online 24/7, in store, or find us on social media! Facebook @ mannnorthway Twitter @ mannorthway Instagram @ mannnorthwaygm Home of the Car Guys!Awards:* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3