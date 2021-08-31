Menu
2017 GMC Terrain

62,818 KM

Details Description Features

$32,890

+ tax & licensing
Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

306-765-2200

Contact Seller
Denali | Sunroof, One Owner.

2017 GMC Terrain

Denali | Sunroof, One Owner.

Location

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

$32,890

+ taxes & licensing

62,818KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 62,818 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada One OwnerRecent Arrival!White 2017 GMC Terrain AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 DGI DOHC VVTFresh oil change, 150 point inspected, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Denali Specific Grille w/Satin Chrome Surround, Denali Specific Illuminated Front Sill Plates, Driver Alert Package II, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward Collision Alert & Lane Departure Warning, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Illuminated entry, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express Open, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Side Blind Zone Alert, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.Ask about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance! **Please note, we do NOT do business with wholesalers or exporters.**Shop our inventory online 24/7, in store, or find us on social media! Facebook @ mannnorthway Twitter @ mannorthway Instagram @ mannnorthwaygm Home of the Car Guys!Awards:* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (301 hp [224.4 kW] @ 6500 rpm 272 lb-ft [367.2 N-m] @ 4800 rpm)
Requires Subscription
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

