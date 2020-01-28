Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning!



This Hyundai Accent offers excellent fuel economy, relaxing ride quality and surprisingly generous space. This 2017 Hyundai Accent is for sale today in Prince Albert.



It's hard to find style, safety, and value in a fun to drive package, but that's exactly what this Hyundai Accent delivers. Leave compromise behind and enjoy this fun, economical Accent filled with modern design and advanced safety features. Let this Hyundai Accent change your idea of small cars. This hatchback has 67,871 kms. It's ultra black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.6L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our Accent's trim level is GL Hatch. Upgrade to this Accent GL and youll be treated to a nice blend of features and value. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with a USB port and SiriusXM satellite radio, Bluetooth phone connectivity, heated front seats, steering wheel audio and cruise control, air conditioning, auto-off headlights, power windows, power doors, 60/40 split folding back seats, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $95.54 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C.



Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Manual front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Control

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Tires: Profile: 70

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: T Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers Security Anti-theft alarm system Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Coil rear spring

Front Independent Suspension

Front suspension stabilizer bar

Strut front suspension

Semi-independent rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door

Front Reading Lights

Transmission hill holder

Dual Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Door pockets: Driver and passenger

Seatback storage: 1

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Rear door type: Liftgate

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

One 12V DC power outlet

Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection

Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat

Metal-look door trim

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Rear area cargo cover: Rigid

Rear spoiler: Lip

Audio system memory card slot

Wheel Diameter: 14

Wheel Width: 5

Clock: In-radio display

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Grille with chrome bar

Diameter of tires: 14.0"

Overall height: 1,450 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Rear Head Room: 946 mm

Fuel Consumption: City: 8.9 L/100 km

SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)

Front Leg Room: 1,062 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.6 L/100 km

Tires: Width: 175 mm

Fuel Capacity: 43 L

Wheelbase: 2,570 mm

SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Urethane shift knob trim

Urethane steering wheel trim

Overall Width: 1,700 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,364 mm

Gross vehicle weight: 1,610 kg

Front Head Room: 1,014 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,356 mm

Overall Length: 4,115 mm

Rear Leg Room: 846 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,304 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,198 mm

Max cargo capacity: 600 L

Manual child safety locks

Curb weight: 1,159 kg

SiriusXM

Halogen aero-composite headlights

1 USB port

