Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning!
This Hyundai Accent offers excellent fuel economy, relaxing ride quality and surprisingly generous space. This 2017 Hyundai Accent is for sale today in Prince Albert.
It's hard to find style, safety, and value in a fun to drive package, but that's exactly what this Hyundai Accent delivers. Leave compromise behind and enjoy this fun, economical Accent filled with modern design and advanced safety features. Let this Hyundai Accent change your idea of small cars. This hatchback has 67,871 kms. It's ultra black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.6L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Accent's trim level is GL Hatch. Upgrade to this Accent GL and youll be treated to a nice blend of features and value. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with a USB port and SiriusXM satellite radio, Bluetooth phone connectivity, heated front seats, steering wheel audio and cruise control, air conditioning, auto-off headlights, power windows, power doors, 60/40 split folding back seats, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Remote power door locks
- Comfort
- Air Conditioning
- Cargo Area Light
- Interior air filtration
- Manual front air conditioning
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- External temperature display
- Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
- Cruise controls on steering wheel
- Instrumentation: Low fuel level
- Variable intermittent front wipers
- Center Console: Full with covered storage
- Overhead console: Mini with storage
- Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
- Cupholders: Front
- Seating
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Tachometer
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Bluetooth
- Steering Wheel Audio Control
- Audio controls on steering wheel
- Integrated roof antenna
- Total Number of Speakers: 6
- Exterior
- Daytime Running Lights
- Steel spare wheel rim
- Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
- Tires: Prefix: P
- Tires: Profile: 70
- Type of tires: AS
- Tires: Speed Rating: T
- Safety
- Stability Control
- Side Airbag
- Driver Airbag
- Passenger Airbag
- 4-wheel ABS brakes
- Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
- Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
- Powertrain
- Trim
- Cloth Seat Upholstery
- Body-coloured bumpers
- Security
- Suspension
- Torsion beam rear suspension
- Suspension class: Regular
- Coil front spring
- Independent front suspension classification
- Coil rear spring
- Front Independent Suspension
- Front suspension stabilizer bar
- Strut front suspension
- Semi-independent rear suspension
- Windows
- Additional Features
- 4 door
- Front Reading Lights
- Transmission hill holder
- Dual Vanity Mirrors
- Front Ventilated disc brakes
- Power remote driver mirror adjustment
- Heated driver mirror
- Heated passenger mirror
- Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
- Bucket front seats
- Rear bench
- Fold forward seatback rear seats
- Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
- Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
- Regular front stabilizer bar
- Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
- Door pockets: Driver and passenger
- Seatback storage: 1
- Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Rear door type: Liftgate
- Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Digital Audio Input
- In-Dash single CD player
- Braking Assist
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
- One 12V DC power outlet
- Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
- Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
- Metal-look door trim
- 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
- Speed-proportional electric power steering
- Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
- Rear spoiler: Lip
- Audio system memory card slot
- Wheel Diameter: 14
- Wheel Width: 5
- Clock: In-radio display
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Grille with chrome bar
- Diameter of tires: 14.0"
- Overall height: 1,450 mm
- SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
- Rear Head Room: 946 mm
- Fuel Consumption: City: 8.9 L/100 km
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
- Front Leg Room: 1,062 mm
- Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.6 L/100 km
- Tires: Width: 175 mm
- Fuel Capacity: 43 L
- Wheelbase: 2,570 mm
- SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
- Urethane shift knob trim
- Urethane steering wheel trim
- Overall Width: 1,700 mm
- Front Shoulder Room: 1,364 mm
- Gross vehicle weight: 1,610 kg
- Front Head Room: 1,014 mm
- Rear Shoulder Room: 1,356 mm
- Overall Length: 4,115 mm
- Rear Leg Room: 846 mm
- Front Hip Room: 1,304 mm
- Rear Hip Room: 1,198 mm
- Max cargo capacity: 600 L
- Manual child safety locks
- Curb weight: 1,159 kg
- SiriusXM
- Halogen aero-composite headlights
- 1 USB port
