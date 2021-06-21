$15,567 + taxes & licensing 1 2 1 , 1 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7494021

7494021 Stock #: 22-022A

VIN: KMHD84LF7HU146493

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22-022A

Mileage 121,100 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Ambient Lighting Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Convenience Keyless Entry External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Seating Heated Seats Split rear bench Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Exterior Daytime Running Lights Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 45 Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Light Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Rearview Camera 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Rear Collision Warning Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Security Anti-theft alarm system Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front Independent Suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Touch Screen Front Reading Lights Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Rear door type: Trunk Wheel Width: 7 Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Express open/close glass sunroof Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Metal-look/piano black dash trim Window grid and roof mount antenna Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Front Head Room: 986 mm Front Hip Room: 1,356 mm Front Leg Room: 1,072 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Rear Head Room: 947 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 8.3 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.4 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 907 mm Overall height: 1,435 mm Fuel Capacity: 53 L SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Rear Shoulder Room: 1,405 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,427 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,780 kg Rear Hip Room: 1,318 mm Leather/piano black shift knob trim Manual child safety locks Overall Width: 1,801 mm Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 8.6 s Overall Length: 4,569 mm Proximity remote trunk release Curb weight: 1,275 kg Hands Free Power Liftgate Max cargo capacity: 408 L SiriusXM Black w/metal-look accents grille Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights 1 USB port Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring

