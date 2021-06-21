The 2017 Hyundai Elantra is one of the most refined economy cars on the road. - The Car Connection. This 2017 Hyundai Elantra is for sale today in Prince Albert.
The all-new 2017 Elantra is a groundbreaking vehicle, designed to bring new levels of sophistication to compact car customers. Hyundai's engineers set out to achieve a new standard for rigidity with a structure heavily composed of our Advanced High Strength Steel also known as the SUPERSTRUCTURE, which delivers a new level of ride comfort with smooth and precise handling and enhanced safety.This sedan has 121,100 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine.
Our Elantra's trim level is GLS. Specially designed for your driving needs, the Elantra GLS provides a great driving experience. It comes packed with all the GL features plus must-have features like upgraded aluminum alloy wheels, 4-wheel disc brakes, hands-free Smart Trunk, front door handle approach lights, heated rear seat, dual-zone automatic climate control with windshield defogger, proximity keyless entry with push-button ignition, power tilt-and-slide sunroof, a 7-in touchscreen display with rearview camera and Android Auto, blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, and SiriusXM satellite radio. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Touch Screen, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Rearview Camera, Siriusxm.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Ambient Lighting
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Keyless Entry
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Tachometer
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Daytime Running Lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 45
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Light
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Rear Collision Warning
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Anti-theft alarm system
Torsion beam rear suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front Independent Suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
4 door
Rear View Camera
Touch Screen
Front Reading Lights
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Rear door type: Trunk
Wheel Width: 7
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Express open/close glass sunroof
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Metal-look/piano black dash trim
Window grid and roof mount antenna
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Front Head Room: 986 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,356 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,072 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Rear Head Room: 947 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.3 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.4 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 907 mm
Overall height: 1,435 mm
Fuel Capacity: 53 L
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,405 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,427 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,780 kg
Rear Hip Room: 1,318 mm
Leather/piano black shift knob trim
Manual child safety locks
Overall Width: 1,801 mm
Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 8.6 s
Overall Length: 4,569 mm
Proximity remote trunk release
Curb weight: 1,275 kg
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Max cargo capacity: 408 L
Black w/metal-look accents grille
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
1 USB port
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring
