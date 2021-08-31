Says Car and Driver ...the handsome Elantra has balanced proportions and angular sheet metal, and it also offers great value. Check out this Elantra and see what the hype is about!The 2017 Hyundai Elantra is completely redesigned with a roomy interior, user friendly features and excellent fuel economy. This 2017 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Prince Albert.
The all-new 2017 Elantra is a groundbreaking vehicle, designed to bring new levels of sophistication to compact car customers. Hyundai's engineers set out to achieve a new standard for rigidity with a structure heavily composed of our Advanced High Strength Steel also known as the SUPERSTRUCTURE, which delivers a new level of ride comfort with smooth and precise handling and enhanced safety.This low mileage sedan has just 47,308 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Elantra's trim level is GL. Get ready for more fun with Elantra GL. It offers a wide array of pampering and exciting features like aluminum alloy wheels, heated steering wheel, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gearshift knob, cruise control, automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights, LED side mirror turn signal indicators, power windows with driver's auto up/down and pinch protection, illuminated vanity mirrors with extensions, bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio, a 7-in touchscreen display with rearview camera and Android Auto, a 3.5-in Mono TFT LCD instrument panel display, blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, and more.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Rear Collision Warning
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Window grid and roof mount antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Torsion beam rear suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Privacy glass: Light
Split rear bench
Front Independent Suspension
4 door
Rear View Camera
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Wheel Width: 6.5
Rear door type: Trunk
Metal-look door trim
Mechanical remote trunk release
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Front Head Room: 986 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,356 mm
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,072 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Head Room: 947 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.3 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.4 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 907 mm
Overall height: 1,435 mm
Fuel Capacity: 53 L
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,405 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,427 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,780 kg
Rear Hip Room: 1,318 mm
Leather/piano black shift knob trim
Manual child safety locks
Overall Width: 1,801 mm
Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 8.6 s
Overall Length: 4,569 mm
Curb weight: 1,275 kg
Max cargo capacity: 408 L
Black w/metal-look accents grille
Halogen projector beam headlights
1 USB port
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring
