2017 Hyundai Elantra

56,270 KM

Details Description Features

$21,599

+ tax & licensing
Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

306-765-2200

GL | No Accidents, Cruise Control.

Location

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

56,270KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8544959
  • Stock #: 22W304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Phoenix Orange Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 56,270 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival!Orange 2017 Hyundai Elantra FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V ULEV II 147hpABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.Certification Program Details: This vehicle has undergone a thorough 150 Point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection by GM technicians and is certified as passing certified unit.Ask about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance! **Please note, we do NOT do business with wholesalers or exporters.**Shop our inventory online 24/7, in store, or find us on social media! Facebook @ mannnorthway Twitter @ mannorthway Instagram @ mannnorthwaygm Home of the Car Guys!Reviews:* Owners report a comfortable and durable driving feel, solid ride quality on even rougher roads, good feature content for the dollar, and an upscale look and feel to the interior and driving environment. The touchscreen infotainment system is highly rated for effectiveness and ease of use. Source: autoTRADER.caAwards:* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Small Car

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
PHOENIX ORANGE PEARL
Requires Subscription
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

