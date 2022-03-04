$21,599+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra
GL | No Accidents, Cruise Control.
Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac
500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3
$21,599
- Listing ID: 8544959
- Stock #: 22W304
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Phoenix Orange Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 56,270 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival!Orange 2017 Hyundai Elantra FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V ULEV II 147hpABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.Certification Program Details: This vehicle has undergone a thorough 150 Point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection by GM technicians and is certified as passing certified unit.Ask about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance! **Please note, we do NOT do business with wholesalers or exporters.**Shop our inventory online 24/7, in store, or find us on social media! Facebook @ mannnorthway Twitter @ mannorthway Instagram @ mannnorthwaygm Home of the Car Guys!Reviews:* Owners report a comfortable and durable driving feel, solid ride quality on even rougher roads, good feature content for the dollar, and an upscale look and feel to the interior and driving environment. The touchscreen infotainment system is highly rated for effectiveness and ease of use. Source: autoTRADER.caAwards:* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Small Car
Vehicle Features
