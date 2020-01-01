Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection



Versatile for any activity, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a great blend of technology, comfort, and style on the road. This 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Prince Albert.



Hyundai designed this Santa Fe Sport to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a smart choice. This SUV has 99727 kms. It's red in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is 2.4L SE AWD. If you want to end your weekend adventures happily, start it with Santa Fe Sport 2.4L SE. Equipped with all the features found on the Premium, this model is also equipped with an All-Wheel Drive system, a panoramic sunroof, leather seating surfaces, heated front and rear seats, 12-way power driver's seat with 4-way power lumbar support, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear parking assist sensors, heated steering wheel, blind spot detection with lane change assist and rear cross-traffic alert.



Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Roof Rails

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Tires: Prefix: P

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: T

Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Heated Steering Wheel

Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY

Split rear bench Trim Chrome Grille

Body-coloured bumpers Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

Front Reading Lights

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Rear door type: Liftgate

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Wheel Diameter: 17

Rear quarter windows: Wiper park

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Wheel Width: 7

Four 12V DC power outlets

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Permanent locking hubs

Seatback storage: 2

Rear spoiler: Lip

Audio system memory card slot

Turn signal in mirrors

Simulated wood dash trim

Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park

Express open/close glass sunroof

Driver knee airbags

Video Monitor Location: Front

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Clock: In-radio display

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Silver aluminum rims

Wheelbase: 2,700 mm

Tires: Width: 235 mm

Diameter of tires: 17.0"

Fuel Capacity: 66 L

Curb weight: 1,721 kg

Front Leg Room: 1,120 mm

Fuel Consumption: City: 12.0 L/100 km

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Front Head Room: 1,006 mm

SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.1 L/100 km

SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Overall Width: 1,880 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,480 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,508 mm

Overall height: 1,680 mm

Rear Leg Room: 1,000 mm

Leather/piano black shift knob trim

Front Hip Room: 1,439 mm

Gross vehicle weight: 2,280 kg

Manual child safety locks

Max cargo capacity: 2,025 L

Rear Hip Room: 1,406 mm

Rear Head Room: 992 mm

Overall Length: 4,700 mm

Rear Collision Warning

Halogen projector beam headlights

1 USB port

Rear reverse sensing system

