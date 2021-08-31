Versatile for any activity, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a great blend of technology, comfort, and style on the road. This 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Prince Albert.
Hyundai designed this Santa Fe Sport to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a smart choice. This SUV has 87,012 kms. It's frost white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is 2.0T SE. With dynamic styling and versatile storage capability, the Santa Fe Sport 2.0T SE exceeds your every expectation. The 2.0T offers drivers an upgraded 2.0L twin turbo engine producing 240 HP. The trim is also packed with a myriad of premium features like upgraded aluminum alloy wheels, proximity keyless entry with push-button ignition, twin tip exhaust, supervision instrument cluster with 4.2-inch display, leather seating surfaces, panoramic sunroof and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels .
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.lakelandhyundaipa.com/financing/application.htm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $186.88 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $595 Administration Fee included / Total cost of borrowing $6256 / Total Obligation of $34012 ). See dealer for details.
Check out our Pre-Owned Plus inventory! Each pre-owned plus vehicle comes with 2 sets of keys, $50 fuel card, remote start and some include Lifetime Powertrain Coverage. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Deep
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Rear Collision Warning
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
4 door
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Four 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Simulated wood dash trim
Wheel Diameter: 19
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Express open/close glass sunroof
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Fuel Capacity: 66 L
Front Leg Room: 1,120 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.5 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 951 mm
Front Head Room: 971 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.6 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Overall Width: 1,880 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,480 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,508 mm
Overall height: 1,680 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,000 mm
Leather/piano black shift knob trim
Front Hip Room: 1,439 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,340 kg
Manual child safety locks
Max cargo capacity: 2,025 L
Rear Hip Room: 1,406 mm
Overall Length: 4,700 mm
Curb weight: 1,768 kg
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
1 USB port
Rear reverse sensing system
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.