2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

+ taxes & licensing
306-765-2200
500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3
306-765-2200
+ taxes & licensing
Small SUV 4WD, AWD 4dr Limited, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.3 L/204
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3