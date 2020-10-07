Menu
2017 Jeep Cherokee

97,774 KM

Details Description Features

$26,994

+ tax & licensing
$26,994

+ taxes & licensing

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

306-765-2200

2017 Jeep Cherokee

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk | One Owner, No Accidents.

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk | One Owner, No Accidents.

Location

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

306-765-2200

$26,994

+ taxes & licensing

97,774KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6119454
  • Stock #: K681A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 97,774 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival!Bright White Clearcoat 2017 Jeep Cherokee 4WD 9-Speed Automatic Pentastar 3.2L V6 VVTFresh oil change, 150 point inspected, Air Conditioning, Cold Weather Group, Front Bucket Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Off-Road Suspension, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power Heated Exterior Mirrors, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Speed control, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.Ask about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance!Shop our inventory online 24/7 or in store at Mann Northway GM on the corner of 500 Marquis Road in Prince Albert, Home of The Car Guys!!! Call us at 306-765-2200!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BRIGHT WHITE
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" BLACK ALUMINUM
3.517 Axle Ratio
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPD AUTO W/ACTIVE DRIVE II (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Spd Auto w/Active Drive II 3.517 Axle Ratio
BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/CLOTH INSERTS
ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: Engine Stop-Start System 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery Bright Dual Exhaust Tips Engine Oil Cooler
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Exterior Mirrors Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Power Heated Exterior Mirrors Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel
Requires Subscription

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

