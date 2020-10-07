+ taxes & licensing
500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3
CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival!Bright White Clearcoat 2017 Jeep Cherokee 4WD 9-Speed Automatic Pentastar 3.2L V6 VVTFresh oil change, 150 point inspected, Air Conditioning, Cold Weather Group, Front Bucket Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Off-Road Suspension, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power Heated Exterior Mirrors, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Speed control, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.Ask about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance!Shop our inventory online 24/7 or in store at Mann Northway GM on the corner of 500 Marquis Road in Prince Albert, Home of The Car Guys!!! Call us at 306-765-2200!
