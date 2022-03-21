Menu
2017 Jeep Cherokee

108,751 KM

Details Description Features

$31,984

+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Cherokee

2017 Jeep Cherokee

L PLUS PKG

2017 Jeep Cherokee

L PLUS PKG

Location

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

108,751KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8664460
  • Stock #: L716D

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,751 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, 4WD 4dr L Plus Pkg, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L/198

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
3.517 Axle Ratio
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF
Granite Crystal Metallic
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" BLACK ALUMINUM
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPD AUTO W/ACTIVE DRIVE II (STD)
BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Heated Exterior Mirrors Blind-Spot/RR Cross-Path Detection Pwr Htd Mirrors w/Signals & Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Class III Hitch Receiver Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: Engine Stop-Start System 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery Bright Dual Exhaust Tips Engine Oil Cooler
Requires Subscription
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Advanced Brake Assist Auto High Beam Headlamp Control Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L L PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Spd Auto w/Active Drive II Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors w/Memory Front Heated Seats Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Auxilia...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

