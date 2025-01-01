Menu
4WD 2dr Sport, 5-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

2017 Jeep Wrangler

63,714 KM

$499

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

13177196

2017 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Prince Albert Toyota

3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3

306-764-6437

$499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
63,714KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4AJWAG1HL600889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Chief
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 63,714 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD 2dr Sport, 5-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Cloth Seats

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Tubular Side Steps
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
AIR CONDITIONING -inc: A/C Refrigerant
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24B -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic
CHIEF
WHEELS: 16" X 7" SLOT-SPOKE STYLED STEEL (STD)
TIRES: P225/75R16 BSW ON-OFF ROAD (STD)
BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer Delete Sunrider Soft Top
TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control
RADIO: 130 AM/FM/CD (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Prince Albert Toyota

Prince Albert Toyota

3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3

306-764-6437

$499

+ taxes & licensing>

Prince Albert Toyota

306-764-6437

2017 Jeep Wrangler