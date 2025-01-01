$499+ taxes & licensing
2017 Jeep Wrangler
SPORT
Location
Prince Albert Toyota
3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3
306-764-6437
$499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
63,714KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4AJWAG1HL600889
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Chief
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 63,714 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD 2dr Sport, 5-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Cloth Seats
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Tubular Side Steps
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
AIR CONDITIONING -inc: A/C Refrigerant
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24B -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic
CHIEF
WHEELS: 16" X 7" SLOT-SPOKE STYLED STEEL (STD)
TIRES: P225/75R16 BSW ON-OFF ROAD (STD)
BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer Delete Sunrider Soft Top
TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control
RADIO: 130 AM/FM/CD (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
