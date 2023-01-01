Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Murano

94,329 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prince Albert Toyota

306-764-6437

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Murano

2017 Nissan Murano

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Murano

Location

Prince Albert Toyota

3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3

306-764-6437

Contact Seller

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
94,329KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9609277
  • Stock #: A0023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # A0023
  • Mileage 94,329 KM

Vehicle Description

Murano S

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Power Mirror(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Prince Albert Toyota

2016 Toyota Highland...
 126,159 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Tacoma
65,639 KM
$50,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE
 137,624 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic

Email Prince Albert Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Prince Albert Toyota

Prince Albert Toyota

3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3

Call Dealer

306-764-XXXX

(click to show)

306-764-6437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory