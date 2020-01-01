Menu
2017 RAM 1500

Sport | Bucket Seats, Sunroof.

2017 RAM 1500

Sport | Bucket Seats, Sunroof.

Location

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

306-765-2200

$34,295

+ taxes & licensing

  • 85,444KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4437015
  • Stock #: J557A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT3HS667467
Exterior Colour
Bright White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Recent Arrival!Bright White Clearcoat 2017 Ram 1500 4WD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 VVTFresh oil change, 150 point inspected, 20" x 9" Polished Aluminum Wheels, Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control, Convenience Group, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start, Leather steering wheel, Power Sunroof, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Remote keyless entry, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Speed control, Trailer Brake Control.Ask about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance!Shop our inventory online 24/7, in store, or find us on social media! Facebook @ mannnorthway Twitter @ mannorthway Instagram @ mannnorthwaygm Home of the Car Guys!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Vinyl Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
  • Rear Window Defroster
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
  • Locking Lug Nuts
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
  • TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
  • Spray-in bedliner
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Park-Sense rear park assist system
  • BRIGHT WHITE
  • 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
  • TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL AS (STD)
  • TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD)
  • REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
  • Class IV Hitch Receiver
  • WHEELS: 20" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD)
  • COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
  • ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
  • BRIGHT TUBULAR SIDE STEPS
  • BLACK CLOTH FRONT BUCKET W/VINYL BOLSTERS
  • CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
  • Requires Subscription
  • BLACK POWER MANUAL FOLD TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Black Exterior Mirrors Trailer Tow Mirrors
  • TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Class IV Hitch Receiver Black Power Manual Fold Trailer Tow Mirrors Black Exterior Mirrors Trailer Tow Mirrors

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

