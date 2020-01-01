Recent Arrival!Bright White Clearcoat 2017 Ram 1500 4WD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 VVTFresh oil change, 150 point inspected, 20" x 9" Polished Aluminum Wheels, Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control, Convenience Group, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start, Leather steering wheel, Power Sunroof, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Remote keyless entry, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Speed control, Trailer Brake Control.Ask about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance!Shop our inventory online 24/7, in store, or find us on social media! Facebook @ mannnorthway Twitter @ mannorthway Instagram @ mannnorthwaygm Home of the Car Guys!

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Sunroof

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Vinyl Seats

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass

Rear Window Defroster Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Power Folding Mirrors

Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle

Locking Lug Nuts

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera

TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

Spray-in bedliner

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

Park-Sense rear park assist system

BRIGHT WHITE

3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)

TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL AS (STD)

TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD)

REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm

Class IV Hitch Receiver

WHEELS: 20" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD)

COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats

ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)

BRIGHT TUBULAR SIDE STEPS

BLACK CLOTH FRONT BUCKET W/VINYL BOLSTERS

CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers

Requires Subscription

BLACK POWER MANUAL FOLD TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Black Exterior Mirrors Trailer Tow Mirrors

TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Class IV Hitch Receiver Black Power Manual Fold Trailer Tow Mirrors Black Exterior Mirrors Trailer Tow Mirrors

