Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control!



This Ram 1500 is a top contender in the full-size pickup segment thanks to a winning combination of a strong powertrain, a smooth ride, and a well-trimmed cabin. This 2017 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Prince Albert.



The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.



Our 1500's trim level is Sport. The Sport trim adds some sporty attitude to this rugged Ram. It comes with a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free communication, SiriusXM, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, a rotary dial e-shifter, a power driver's seat, body-color front fascia, rear bumper, and grille with bright billets, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.

Seating Bucket Seats

Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Control

6 Speakers

Fixed antenna Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Goodyear Brand Tires

Front fog lamps

Steel spare wheel Convenience Block Heater

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Body-coloured door handles

Body-coloured grille Windows Power Rear Window

DEEP TINTED GLASS Safety Fog Lamps

Rear child safety locks Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness

160 Amp Alternator

HD shock absorbers

Front map lights

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

Centre Hub

Illuminated glove box

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Front Cupholder

Electronic Transfer Case

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Manual tilt steering column

Rear cupholder

LED brakelights

3.21 Rear Axle Ratio

Delayed Accessory Power

Urethane Gear Shift Knob

Valet Function

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate

Redundant Digital Speedometer

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Analog Display

Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown

Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest

Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Vinyl Door Trim Insert

730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery

98.4 L Fuel Tank

Auto Locking Hubs

Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper

Electric Power-Assist Steering

GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs)

Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Regular Box Style

Tailgate Rear Cargo Access

Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights

GPS Antenna Input

FULL-SIZE TEMPORARY USE SPARE TIRE

115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet

Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console

Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps

Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

SiriusXM

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System

Streaming Audio

Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

8.4" Touchscreen

Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage

High-Back Seats

Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

1390# Maximum Payload

Front Facing Cloth/Vinyl Rear Seat

