Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control!
This Ram 1500 is a top contender in the full-size pickup segment thanks to a winning combination of a strong powertrain, a smooth ride, and a well-trimmed cabin. This 2017 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Prince Albert.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Sport. The Sport trim adds some sporty attitude to this rugged Ram. It comes with a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free communication, SiriusXM, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, a rotary dial e-shifter, a power driver's seat, body-color front fascia, rear bumper, and grille with bright billets, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7MT9HS696696.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.lakelandfordpa.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Check out our Pre-Owned Plus inventory! Each pre-owned plus vehicle comes with 2 sets of keys, $50 fuel card, remote start and some include Lifetime Powertrain Coverage. Lakeland Ford offers many automotive products and services to our Prince Albert area customers. From quality new Ford vehicles to used cars, we know anyone looking for a vehicle near Prince Albert will likely find what they want at our dealership. We carry a comprehensive line of Ford vehicles, including the F-150, Fiesta, Focus, Fusion, and Mustang making us a good choice as your Prince Albert Ford car dealer.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Prince Albert. o~o
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Compass
- Bluetooth
- Steering Wheel Audio Control
- 6 Speakers
- Fixed antenna
- Exterior
-
- Aluminum Wheels
- Goodyear Brand Tires
- Front fog lamps
- Steel spare wheel
- Convenience
-
- Block Heater
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Trim
-
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Body-coloured door handles
- Body-coloured grille
- Windows
-
- Power Rear Window
- DEEP TINTED GLASS
- Safety
-
- Fog Lamps
- Rear child safety locks
- Powertrain
-
- Suspension
-
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Additional Features
-
- Trailer Wiring Harness
- 160 Amp Alternator
- HD shock absorbers
- Front map lights
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Outside temp gauge
- Centre Hub
- Illuminated glove box
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Front Cupholder
- Electronic Transfer Case
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Manual tilt steering column
- Rear cupholder
- LED brakelights
- 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Urethane Gear Shift Knob
- Valet Function
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
- Redundant Digital Speedometer
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Analog Display
- Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
- Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
- 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Systems Monitor
- Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
- Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
- Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
- Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Vinyl Door Trim Insert
- 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
- 98.4 L Fuel Tank
- Auto Locking Hubs
- Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
- Electric Power-Assist Steering
- GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs)
- Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
- Regular Box Style
- Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
- Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
- GPS Antenna Input
- FULL-SIZE TEMPORARY USE SPARE TIRE
- 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
- Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
- Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
- Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- SiriusXM
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
- Streaming Audio
- Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
- 8.4" Touchscreen
- Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
- High-Back Seats
- Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
- 1390# Maximum Payload
- Front Facing Cloth/Vinyl Rear Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.