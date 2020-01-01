Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!



Get the job done with this rugged Ram 1500 pickup. This 2017 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Prince Albert.



The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.



Our 1500's trim level is Rebel. This Ram Rebel is an aggressive off-roader that's ready for anything. It comes with four-wheel drive, Bilstein shocks, the Rebel appearance package which includes a sport performance hood, black, powder coated bumpers and mirrors and 17-inch aluminum wheels with black pockets, a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel with audio controls, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.

Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Control

6 Speakers

Fixed antenna Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Front fog lamps

Steel spare wheel Convenience Block Heater

Variable Intermittent Wipers

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Heated Steering Wheel

glove box Windows Power Rear Window

DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Trim Body-coloured door handles

Black grille

Black fender flares Safety Rear child safety locks

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness

Tip Start

160 Amp Alternator

Front map lights

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Heated Leather Steering Wheel

Front Cupholder

Black Exterior Mirrors

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Electronic Transfer Case

Black rear step bumper

3.92 Rear Axle Ratio

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Manual tilt steering column

Single stainless steel exhaust

Rear cupholder

LED brakelights

Delayed Accessory Power

Urethane Gear Shift Knob

Valet Function

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Redundant Digital Speedometer

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Analog Display

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest

Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

Vinyl Door Trim Insert

3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet

730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery

98.4 L Fuel Tank

Auto Locking Hubs

Electric Power-Assist Steering

Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown

Regular Box Style

Tailgate Rear Cargo Access

GPS Antenna Input

Pickup Cargo Box Lights

Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

SiriusXM

Streaming Audio

Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage

GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs)

1410# Maximum Payload

Black Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks

Tires: LT285/70R17E BSW All Terrain

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System

4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension

Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Cloth/Vinyl Rear Seat

FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate and Air Suspension

Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension

Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control

