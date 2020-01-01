Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!
Get the job done with this rugged Ram 1500 pickup. This 2017 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Prince Albert.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Rebel. This Ram Rebel is an aggressive off-roader that's ready for anything. It comes with four-wheel drive, Bilstein shocks, the Rebel appearance package which includes a sport performance hood, black, powder coated bumpers and mirrors and 17-inch aluminum wheels with black pockets, a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel with audio controls, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
- Seating
-
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Compass
- Bluetooth
- Steering Wheel Audio Control
- 6 Speakers
- Fixed antenna
- Exterior
-
- Aluminum Wheels
- Front fog lamps
- Steel spare wheel
- Convenience
-
- Block Heater
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Comfort
-
- Heated Steering Wheel
- glove box
- Windows
-
- Power Rear Window
- DEEP TINTED GLASS
- Powertrain
-
- Trim
-
- Body-coloured door handles
- Black grille
- Black fender flares
- Safety
-
- Additional Features
-
- Trailer Wiring Harness
- Tip Start
- 160 Amp Alternator
- Front map lights
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
- Heated Leather Steering Wheel
- Front Cupholder
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Electronic Transfer Case
- Black rear step bumper
- 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Manual tilt steering column
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- Rear cupholder
- LED brakelights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Urethane Gear Shift Knob
- Valet Function
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Redundant Digital Speedometer
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Analog Display
- 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Systems Monitor
- Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
- Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
- Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
- Vinyl Door Trim Insert
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
- 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
- 98.4 L Fuel Tank
- Auto Locking Hubs
- Electric Power-Assist Steering
- Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
- Regular Box Style
- Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
- GPS Antenna Input
- Pickup Cargo Box Lights
- Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
- Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- SiriusXM
- Streaming Audio
- Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
- Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
- GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs)
- 1410# Maximum Payload
- Black Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
- Tires: LT285/70R17E BSW All Terrain
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
- 4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
- Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
- 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Cloth/Vinyl Rear Seat
- FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate and Air Suspension
- Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension
- Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
