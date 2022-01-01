+ taxes & licensing
306-765-2200
500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3
306-765-2200
+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival!Blue 2017 Toyota Tacoma 4WD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV70 278hpABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fabric Seat Trim (FC), Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Radio: Entune Plus AM/FM/CD w/Connected Navigation, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.Ask about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance! **Please note, we do NOT do business with wholesalers or exporters.**Shop our inventory online 24/7, in store, or find us on social media! Facebook @ mannnorthway Twitter @ mannorthway Instagram @ mannnorthwaygm Home of the Car Guys!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3