2017 Toyota Tacoma

44,137 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Prince Albert Toyota

306-764-6437

2017 Toyota Tacoma

2017 Toyota Tacoma

SR5

2017 Toyota Tacoma

SR5

Location

Prince Albert Toyota

3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3

306-764-6437

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

44,137KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8413389
  • Stock #: 37-139

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 44,137 KM

Vehicle Description

TACOMA 4X4 ACCESS CAB V6 6A

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Prince Albert Toyota

Prince Albert Toyota

3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3

