2018 Chevrolet Impala

Premier | Moonroof, Navigation.

2018 Chevrolet Impala

Premier | Moonroof, Navigation.

Location

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

306-765-2200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 55,482KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4461576
  • Stock #: 19W147
  • VIN: 1G1125S36JU101789
Exterior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Recent Arrival!Gray 2018 Chevrolet Impala 2LZ FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 3.6L V6 DI DOHCFresh oil change, 150 point inspected, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 8-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, Air Conditioning, Blind spot sensor: Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert warning, Bose Centrepoint Surround Sound Premium System, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Navigation System, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power moonroof, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Wheels: 19" Machined-Face Aluminum.Ask about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance!Shop our inventory online 24/7, in store, or find us on social media! Facebook @ mannnorthway Twitter @ mannorthway Instagram @ mannnorthwaygm Home of the Car Guys!Reviews:* Impala seems to have impressed owners and reviewers alike with comfort levels, real-life fuel economy, strong performance from the V6 engine, and an overall ride and handling balance nicely tuned for the long-distance driver. Easy to use technology and logical interfaces were also appreciated, as was the Impala's tidy and nicely trimmed cabin. A generous trunk and rear-seat space helped round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • ENGINE 3.6L DOHC V6 DI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (305 hp [227.4 kW] @ 6800 rpm 264 lb-ft of torque [356.4 N-m] @ 5200 rpm) (STD)
  • Requires Subscription

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

306-765-2200

Send A Message