Recent Arrival!Gray 2018 Chevrolet Impala 2LZ FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 3.6L V6 DI DOHCFresh oil change, 150 point inspected, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 8-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, Air Conditioning, Blind spot sensor: Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert warning, Bose Centrepoint Surround Sound Premium System, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Navigation System, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power moonroof, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Wheels: 19" Machined-Face Aluminum.Reviews:* Impala seems to have impressed owners and reviewers alike with comfort levels, real-life fuel economy, strong performance from the V6 engine, and an overall ride and handling balance nicely tuned for the long-distance driver. Easy to use technology and logical interfaces were also appreciated, as was the Impala's tidy and nicely trimmed cabin. A generous trunk and rear-seat space helped round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca