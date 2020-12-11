Menu
2018 Chevrolet Tahoe

117,462 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

306-765-2200

2018 Chevrolet Tahoe

2018 Chevrolet Tahoe

LS

2018 Chevrolet Tahoe

LS

Location

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

306-765-2200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

117,462KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6329139
  • Stock #: L135A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 117,462 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD 4dr LS, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/325

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
SUMMIT WHITE
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 N-m] @ 4100 rpm) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode (STD)
JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
LS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
REAR AXLE 3.08 RATIO
Requires Subscription
SUSPENSION PACKAGE PREMIUM SMOOTH RIDE (STD)
SEATS FRONT BUCKET WITH PREMIUM CLOTH passenger seat includes power fore/aft power recline and Power lumbar 10-way power driver seat includes 6-way power cushion 2-way power lumbar control and power recline (STD)
TIRES P265/65R18 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL (STD)
LPO BLACK ROOF RACK CROSS RAILS
PAINT SCHEME SOLID APPLICATION
WHEELS 18" X 8.5" (45.7 CM X 21.6 CM) ALUMINUM WITH HIGH-POLISHED FINISH (STD)
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH 8" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH-SCREEN AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice-activated technology for radio and phone; and Shop with ...
TIRE SPARE P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL (STD)

