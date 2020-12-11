2018 Chevrolet Tahoe

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 N-m] @ 4100 rpm) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode (STD)
JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
LS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
REAR AXLE 3.08 RATIO
SUSPENSION PACKAGE PREMIUM SMOOTH RIDE (STD)
SEATS FRONT BUCKET WITH PREMIUM CLOTH passenger seat includes power fore/aft power recline and Power lumbar 10-way power driver seat includes 6-way power cushion 2-way power lumbar control and power recline (STD)
TIRES P265/65R18 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL (STD)
LPO BLACK ROOF RACK CROSS RAILS
PAINT SCHEME SOLID APPLICATION
WHEELS 18" X 8.5" (45.7 CM X 21.6 CM) ALUMINUM WITH HIGH-POLISHED FINISH (STD)
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH 8" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH-SCREEN AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice-activated technology for radio and phone; and Shop with ...
TIRE SPARE P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL (STD)
