2018 Ford Edge

SE

2018 Ford Edge

SE

Location

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

306-765-2200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 64,123KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4761171
  • Stock #: J695A
  • VIN: 2FMPK4G9XJBB96447
Exterior Colour
SHADOW BLACK
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD, SE AWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

