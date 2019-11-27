Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!



The versatile Ford Escape continues to woo drivers across Canada with its good looks and practicality. This 2018 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Prince Albert.



Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by this 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong, efficient drivetrain and handsome styling, this Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The interior boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, this Ford Escape is just right. This SUV has 42470 kms. It's blue in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 179HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our Escape's trim level is SE. This Escape SE offers a satisfying blend of features and value. It comes with a SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, a USB port, a rearview camera, heated front seats, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, power windows, power doors, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.

