Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!



In the popular, competitive field of compact crossovers, the Ford Escape stands out for its sharp looks, well-appointed interior, and engaging driving dynamics. This 2018 Ford Escape is for sale today in Prince Albert.



Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by this 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong, efficient drivetrain and handsome styling, this Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The interior boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, this Ford Escape is just right. This SUV has 26856 kms. It's nice in colour. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 179HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our Escape's trim level is SE. This Escape SE offers a satisfying blend of features and value. It comes with a SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, a USB port, a rearview camera, heated front seats, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, power windows, power doors, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9GD9JUD32409.

















Check out our Pre-Owned Plus inventory! Each pre-owned plus vehicle comes with 2 sets of keys, $50 fuel card, remote start and some include Lifetime Powertrain Coverage. Lakeland Ford offers many automotive products and services to our Prince Albert area customers. From quality new Ford vehicles to used cars, we know anyone looking for a vehicle near Prince Albert will likely find what they want at our dealership. We carry a comprehensive line of Ford vehicles, including the F-150, Fiesta, Focus, Fusion, and Mustang making us a good choice as your Prince Albert Ford car dealer.

Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Prince Albert. o~o

Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Control

6 Speakers

Integrated roof antenna Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Front fog lamps

Steel spare wheel Convenience Block Heater

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Safety Driver Knee Airbag

Rear child safety locks Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Chrome Grille

Body-coloured door handles Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Rear View Camera

Back-Up Camera

PERIMETER ALARM

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

Illuminated glove box

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Permanent locking hubs

Front Cupholder

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Carpet Floor Trim

Cloth Door Trim Insert

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate

Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Analog Display

Selective service internet access

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Chrome Side Windows Trim

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Laminated Glass

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

4 12V DC Power Outlets

Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Roof Rack Rails Only

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Transmission w/Oil Cooler

Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

KEYPAD

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding

Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Battery w/Run Down Protection

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert

Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim

Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer

Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

3.51 Axle Ratio

GVWR: 2,159 kgs (4,760 lbs)

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

SiriusXM

61.7 L Fuel Tank

Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Streaming Audio

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage

Engine: 1.5L EcoBoost -inc: auto-start-stop technology

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Passenger Seat

