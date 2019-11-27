Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!
In the popular, competitive field of compact crossovers, the Ford Escape stands out for its sharp looks, well-appointed interior, and engaging driving dynamics. This 2018 Ford Escape is for sale today in Prince Albert.
Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by this 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong, efficient drivetrain and handsome styling, this Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The interior boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, this Ford Escape is just right. This SUV has 26856 kms. It's nice in colour. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 179HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Escape's trim level is SE. This Escape SE offers a satisfying blend of features and value. It comes with a SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, a USB port, a rearview camera, heated front seats, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, power windows, power doors, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9GD9JUD32409.
To apply right now for financing use this link :http://www.lakelandfordpa.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $158.85 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $595 Administration fee included / Total cost of borrowing $5318 / Total Obligation of $28911 ). See dealer for details.
Check out our Pre-Owned Plus inventory! Each pre-owned plus vehicle comes with 2 sets of keys, $50 fuel card, remote start and some include Lifetime Powertrain Coverage. Lakeland Ford offers many automotive products and services to our Prince Albert area customers. From quality new Ford vehicles to used cars, we know anyone looking for a vehicle near Prince Albert will likely find what they want at our dealership. We carry a comprehensive line of Ford vehicles, including the F-150, Fiesta, Focus, Fusion, and Mustang making us a good choice as your Prince Albert Ford car dealer.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Prince Albert. o~o
- Seating
-
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Compass
- Bluetooth
- Steering Wheel Audio Control
- 6 Speakers
- Integrated roof antenna
- Exterior
-
- Aluminum Wheels
- Front fog lamps
- Steel spare wheel
- Convenience
-
- Block Heater
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Safety
-
- Driver Knee Airbag
- Rear child safety locks
- Windows
-
- Trim
-
- Chrome Grille
- Body-coloured door handles
- Comfort
-
- Additional Features
-
- Rear View Camera
- Back-Up Camera
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Outside temp gauge
- Illuminated glove box
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Permanent locking hubs
- Front Cupholder
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Cloth Door Trim Insert
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
- Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Analog Display
- Selective service internet access
- 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
- Chrome Side Windows Trim
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Laminated Glass
- Systems Monitor
- Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
- 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Roof Rack Rails Only
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Transmission w/Oil Cooler
- Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
- KEYPAD
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
- Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
- 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
- Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
- Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
- Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
- 3.51 Axle Ratio
- GVWR: 2,159 kgs (4,760 lbs)
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- SiriusXM
- 61.7 L Fuel Tank
- Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Streaming Audio
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
- Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
- Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
- Engine: 1.5L EcoBoost -inc: auto-start-stop technology
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Passenger Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.