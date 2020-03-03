3434 2 Ave W, Prince Albert, SK S6V 5G2
306-764-3325
+ taxes & licensing
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!
Whether you're getting out of the city for a weekend camping trip or just driving to the grocery store, this Ford Escape has you covered. This 2018 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Prince Albert.
Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by this 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong, efficient drivetrain and handsome styling, this Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The interior boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, this Ford Escape is just right. This SUV has 81,373 kms. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 179HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Escape's trim level is SE. This Escape SE offers a satisfying blend of features and value. It comes with a SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, a USB port, a rearview camera, heated front seats, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, power windows, power doors, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9GD7JUA38300.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.lakelandfordpa.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Check out our Pre-Owned Plus inventory! Each pre-owned plus vehicle comes with 2 sets of keys, $50 fuel card, remote start and some include Lifetime Powertrain Coverage. Lakeland Ford offers many automotive products and services to our Prince Albert area customers. From quality new Ford vehicles to used cars, we know anyone looking for a vehicle near Prince Albert will likely find what they want at our dealership. We carry a comprehensive line of Ford vehicles, including the F-150, Fiesta, Focus, Fusion, and Mustang making us a good choice as your Prince Albert Ford car dealer.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Prince Albert. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3434 2 Ave W, Prince Albert, SK S6V 5G2