Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Control

6 Speakers

Integrated roof antenna Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Front fog lamps

Steel spare wheel Convenience Block Heater

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Safety Driver Knee Airbag

Rear child safety locks Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Chrome Grille

Body-coloured door handles Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Rear View Camera

Back-Up Camera

PERIMETER ALARM

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

Illuminated glove box

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Permanent locking hubs

Front Cupholder

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Carpet Floor Trim

Cloth Door Trim Insert

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate

Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Analog Display

Selective service internet access

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Chrome Side Windows Trim

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Laminated Glass

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

4 12V DC Power Outlets

Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Roof Rack Rails Only

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Transmission w/Oil Cooler

Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

KEYPAD

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding

Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Battery w/Run Down Protection

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert

Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim

Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer

Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

3.51 Axle Ratio

GVWR: 2,159 kgs (4,760 lbs)

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

SiriusXM

61.7 L Fuel Tank

Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Streaming Audio

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage

Engine: 1.5L EcoBoost -inc: auto-start-stop technology

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Passenger Seat

