Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, SYNC



This attractive, efficient Ford Focus is one of the best-driving small cars on the market. This 2018 Ford Focus is for sale today in Prince Albert.



Most compact cars focus on value and efficiency, but this Ford Focus adds a fun to drive factor that comes as a pleasant surprise. An attractive car inside and out, the Ford Focus is a standout in a competitive segment. This hatchback has 44314 kms. It's red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our Focus's trim level is Titanium. The Titanium trim pushes this Focus into luxury territory. Its high-end features include leather seats which are heated in front, SYNC with MyFord Touch, and 8-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, two USB ports, and Sony 10-speaker premium audio, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, and much more.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FADP3N20JL296393.





To apply right now for financing use this link :http://www.lakelandfordpa.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html







Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $131.90 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $595 Administration fee included / Total cost of borrowing $4415 / Total Obligation of $24005 ). See dealer for details.



Check out our Pre-Owned Plus inventory! Each pre-owned plus vehicle comes with 2 sets of keys, $50 fuel card, remote start and some include Lifetime Powertrain Coverage. Lakeland Ford offers many automotive products and services to our Prince Albert area customers. From quality new Ford vehicles to used cars, we know anyone looking for a vehicle near Prince Albert will likely find what they want at our dealership. We carry a comprehensive line of Ford vehicles, including the F-150, Fiesta, Focus, Fusion, and Mustang making us a good choice as your Prince Albert Ford car dealer.

Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Prince Albert. o~o

