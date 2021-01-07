2018 GMC Sierra 1500

TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)
REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO
DARK ASH SEATS WITH JET BLACK INTERIOR ACCENTS CLOTH SEAT TRIM
PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
GVWR 7100 LBS. (3221 KG) (STD)
TIRES P255/70R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL (STD)
SEATS FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH 3-passenger driver and front passenger recline with outboard head restraints and centre fold-down armrest with storage. Vinyl has fixed lumbar and cloth has manually adjustable driver lumbar. (STD)
WHEELS 17" X 8" (43.2 CM X 20.3 CM) PAINTED STEEL (STD)
ENGINE 4.3L ECOTEC3 V6 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction with FlexFuel capability capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (285 hp [212 kW] @ 5300 rpm 305 lb-ft o...
AUDIO SYSTEM 7" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH SCREEN WITH GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM AM/FM with USB ports auxiliary jack Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones voice command pass-through to phone (STD)
