2018 GMC Sierra 1500

86,397 KM

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

306-765-2200

Location

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

306-765-2200

86,397KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6556296
  • Stock #: L058A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Slate Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Ash seats with Jet Black interior accents
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 86,397 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Double Cab 143.5", 6-Speed Automatic, Gas/Ethanol V6 4.3L/262

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Tow Hooks
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
solid paint (STD)
DARK SLATE METALLIC
Driver Restriction Features
E85 FLEXFUEL CAPABLE
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)
REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO
DARK ASH SEATS WITH JET BLACK INTERIOR ACCENTS CLOTH SEAT TRIM
PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
GVWR 7100 LBS. (3221 KG) (STD)
TIRES P255/70R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL (STD)
SEATS FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH 3-passenger driver and front passenger recline with outboard head restraints and centre fold-down armrest with storage. Vinyl has fixed lumbar and cloth has manually adjustable driver lumbar. (STD)
WHEELS 17" X 8" (43.2 CM X 20.3 CM) PAINTED STEEL (STD)
ENGINE 4.3L ECOTEC3 V6 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction with FlexFuel capability capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (285 hp [212 kW] @ 5300 rpm 305 lb-ft o...
AUDIO SYSTEM 7" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH SCREEN WITH GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM AM/FM with USB ports auxiliary jack Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones voice command pass-through to phone (STD)

