Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels



The new 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT emphatically announces its arrival on the market with a chassis that is rejuvenated, more self-assured and fun to drive, says Auto123. This 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT is for sale today in Prince Albert.



The all-new 2018 Elantra GT is the latest member to join the Hyundai Elantra family. This sporty hatchback was designed in Europe and fine-tuned on the infamous Nurburgring race circuit in Germany. Experience precise and responsive handling for a rewarding drive on your daily commute, weekend adventures, and everything else in between.This hatchback has 58,287 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our Elantra GT's trim level is GLS. The 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT GLS is a finely tuned family oriented sports hatchback that delivers an adrenaline rush time and time again. Features and options include power door and tailgate locks, perimeter and approach lights, heated side mirrors with turn signal indicator, power sunroof with sunshade, 6 speaker stereo with an 8 inch display, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth connectivity, power windows front and rear, dual zone front air conditioning, cruise control, heated front bucket seats, heated steering wheel, proximity key for entry and push button start, remote cargo release, chrome and metal look interior accents, blind spot sensor, rear collision alert, tore specific low tire pressure warning, rear view camera, ESC, ABS, Driveline traction control and much more.



To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.lakelandhyundaipa.com/financing/application.htm







Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $135.29 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $595 Administration Fee included / Total cost of borrowing $4529 / Total Obligation of $24623 ). See dealer for details.



Check out our Pre-Owned Plus inventory! Each pre-owned plus vehicle comes with 2 sets of keys, $50 fuel card, remote start and some include Lifetime Powertrain Coverage.

Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Prince Albert. o~o

Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Clock: In-dash Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Computer

Audio controls on steering wheel

Total Number of Speakers: 6

AM/FM/Satellite Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Dusk sensing headlights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: H

Tires: Profile: 45 Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Heated Steering Wheel

Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Ambient Lighting

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers Security Anti-theft alarm system Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Coil rear spring

Front Independent Suspension

Front suspension stabilizer bar

Strut front suspension

Semi-independent rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Light Seating Split rear bench

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Bucket front seats

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Seatback storage: 1

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Rear door type: Liftgate

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

Braking Assist

Wheel Diameter: 17

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Wheel Width: 7

Metal-look door trim

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Rear area cargo cover: Rigid

Rear spoiler: Lip

Audio system memory card slot

Turn signal in mirrors

Express open/close glass sunroof

Driver knee airbags

Video Monitor Location: Front

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Metal-look/piano black dash trim

Window grid and roof mount antenna

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Silver aluminum rims

Metal-look/piano black center console trim

Diameter of tires: 17.0"

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.2 L/100 km

Tires: Width: 225 mm

Fuel Consumption: City: 9.4 L/100 km

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Rear Head Room: 997 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,073 mm

Fuel Capacity: 53 L

Wheelbase: 2,650 mm

Overall Length: 4,340 mm

Front Head Room: 994 mm

Overall height: 1,465 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,427 mm

Overall Width: 1,795 mm

Gross vehicle weight: 1,800 kg

Rear Leg Room: 883 mm

Leather/piano black shift knob trim

Manual child safety locks

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,406 mm

Max cargo capacity: 1,560 L

Curb weight: 1,335 kg

Proximity remote trunk release

Hands Free Power Liftgate

Black w/metal-look accents grille

Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate

Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry

Halogen projector beam headlights

1 USB port

Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring

Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.