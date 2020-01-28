Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels
The new 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT emphatically announces its arrival on the market with a chassis that is rejuvenated, more self-assured and fun to drive, says Auto123. This 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT is for sale today in Prince Albert.
The all-new 2018 Elantra GT is the latest member to join the Hyundai Elantra family. This sporty hatchback was designed in Europe and fine-tuned on the infamous Nurburgring race circuit in Germany. Experience precise and responsive handling for a rewarding drive on your daily commute, weekend adventures, and everything else in between.This hatchback has 58,287 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Elantra GT's trim level is GLS. The 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT GLS is a finely tuned family oriented sports hatchback that delivers an adrenaline rush time and time again. Features and options include power door and tailgate locks, perimeter and approach lights, heated side mirrors with turn signal indicator, power sunroof with sunshade, 6 speaker stereo with an 8 inch display, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth connectivity, power windows front and rear, dual zone front air conditioning, cruise control, heated front bucket seats, heated steering wheel, proximity key for entry and push button start, remote cargo release, chrome and metal look interior accents, blind spot sensor, rear collision alert, tore specific low tire pressure warning, rear view camera, ESC, ABS, Driveline traction control and much more.
- Power Windows
- Remote power door locks
- Cruise Control
- External temperature display
- Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
- Cruise controls on steering wheel
- Instrumentation: Low fuel level
- Variable intermittent front wipers
- Center Console: Full with covered storage
- Overhead console: Mini with storage
- Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
- Cupholders: Front and rear
- Headlights off auto delay
- Clock: In-dash
- Tachometer
- Trip Computer
- Audio controls on steering wheel
- Total Number of Speakers: 6
- AM/FM/Satellite Radio
- Daytime Running Lights
- Dusk sensing headlights
- Steel spare wheel rim
- Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
- Tires: Prefix: P
- Type of tires: AS
- Tires: Speed Rating: H
- Tires: Profile: 45
- Stability Control
- Side Airbag
- Driver Airbag
- Passenger Airbag
- 4-wheel ABS brakes
- Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
- Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Cargo Area Light
- Interior air filtration
- Ambient Lighting
- Automatic front air conditioning
- Dual front air conditioning zones
- Cloth Seat Upholstery
- Body-coloured bumpers
- Torsion beam rear suspension
- Suspension class: Regular
- Coil front spring
- Independent front suspension classification
- Coil rear spring
- Front Independent Suspension
- Front suspension stabilizer bar
- Strut front suspension
- Semi-independent rear suspension
- 4 door
- Rear View Camera
- Transmission hill holder
- Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
- Front Ventilated disc brakes
- Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
- Power remote driver mirror adjustment
- Heated driver mirror
- Heated passenger mirror
- Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
- Front and rear reading lights
- Bucket front seats
- Fold forward seatback rear seats
- Rear seats center armrest
- Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
- Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
- Regular front stabilizer bar
- Two 12V DC power outlets
- Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
- Cargo tie downs
- Seatback storage: 1
- Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Rear door type: Liftgate
- Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Digital Audio Input
- Braking Assist
- Wheel Diameter: 17
- Remote activated exterior entry lights
- Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
- Wheel Width: 7
- Metal-look door trim
- 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
- Speed-proportional electric power steering
- Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
- Rear spoiler: Lip
- Audio system memory card slot
- Turn signal in mirrors
- Express open/close glass sunroof
- Driver knee airbags
- Video Monitor Location: Front
- Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
- Metal-look/piano black dash trim
- Window grid and roof mount antenna
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Silver aluminum rims
- Metal-look/piano black center console trim
- Diameter of tires: 17.0"
- Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.2 L/100 km
- Tires: Width: 225 mm
- Fuel Consumption: City: 9.4 L/100 km
- SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
- Rear Head Room: 997 mm
- Front Leg Room: 1,073 mm
- Fuel Capacity: 53 L
- Wheelbase: 2,650 mm
- Overall Length: 4,340 mm
- Front Head Room: 994 mm
- Overall height: 1,465 mm
- Front Shoulder Room: 1,427 mm
- Overall Width: 1,795 mm
- Gross vehicle weight: 1,800 kg
- Rear Leg Room: 883 mm
- Leather/piano black shift knob trim
- Manual child safety locks
- Rear Shoulder Room: 1,406 mm
- Max cargo capacity: 1,560 L
- Curb weight: 1,335 kg
- Proximity remote trunk release
- Hands Free Power Liftgate
- Black w/metal-look accents grille
- Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
- Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
- Halogen projector beam headlights
- 1 USB port
- Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring
- Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning
