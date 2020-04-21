500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3
306-765-2200
+ taxes & licensing
CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival!Pearl White 2018 Nissan Murano AWD CVT with Xtronic 3.5L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24VFresh oil change, 150 point inspected, AWD, Air Conditioning, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Tilt steering wheel.Certification Program Details: This vehicle has undergone a thorough 150 Point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection by GM technicians and is certified as passing certified unit.Ask about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance!Shop our inventory online 24/7, in store, or find us on social media! Facebook @ mannnorthway Twitter @ mannorthway Instagram @ mannnorthwaygm Home of the Car Guys!Reviews:* Most owners enjoy the Murano's upscale styling, upscale cabin, feature content bang for the buck -- and solid, comfortable, and confident ride. Feature content favourites include the Bose stereo system and panoramic sunroof. Many say they appreciate the added traction of the Murano's fully automatic AWD system in inclement weather, too. By and large, Murano seems to have satisfied the needs of many shoppers after an upscale crossover driving experience at a reasonable price. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3