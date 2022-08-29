$31,995 + taxes & licensing 9 9 , 3 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9119074

Stock #: T0208

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl

Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 99,300 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Immobilizer Remote Keyless Entry Rear Bench Seat Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio Class IV Hitch Receiver Electronic Trailer Brake Controller Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Split Bench Seat Vinyl Seats Exterior Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Steel Wheels Spray-in bedliner Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Conventional Spare Tire TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD) PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror LED BED LIGHTING PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate Tow Hooks DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFD) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Black Rotary Shifter Electronic Shift RADIO: UCONNECT 3.0 -inc: Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Carpet Floor Covering Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28B TRADESMAN -inc: Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD) Spray-In Bedliner Class IV Hitch Receiver Tradesman Package TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Electronic Trailer Brake Controller Black Power Manual Fold Trailer Tow Mirrors ENGINE: 3.0L ECODIESEL V6 -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 3.0L Diesel Badge 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery Maximum Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Winter Front Grille Cover 230 Amp Alternator

