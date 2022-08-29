$31,995+ tax & licensing
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Prince Albert Toyota
306-764-6437
2018 RAM 1500
TRADESMAN
Location
3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
99,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9119074
- Stock #: T0208
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 99,300 KM
Vehicle Description
1500 Tradesman
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Electronic Trailer Brake Controller
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Spray-in bedliner
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Conventional Spare Tire
TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD)
PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
LED BED LIGHTING
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate Tow Hooks
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFD) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Black Rotary Shifter Electronic Shift
RADIO: UCONNECT 3.0 -inc: Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Carpet Floor Covering Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28B TRADESMAN -inc: Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD) Spray-In Bedliner Class IV Hitch Receiver Tradesman Package
TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Electronic Trailer Brake Controller Black Power Manual Fold Trailer Tow Mirrors
ENGINE: 3.0L ECODIESEL V6 -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 3.0L Diesel Badge 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery Maximum Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Winter Front Grille Cover 230 Amp Alternator
