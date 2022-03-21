$CALL+ tax & licensing
306-764-6437
2018 Toyota Camry
XSE
Location
Prince Albert Toyota
3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3
$CALL
- Listing ID: 8668808
- Stock #: T0169
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 16,969 KM
Vehicle Description
This Toyota Camry XSE is a great vehicle with Adaptive cruise control, Back up camera, Blind spot monitoring, Bluetooth, Keyless entry, Lane departure warning system, Leather seats, Parking sensors assist, Power seats, Push to start, Satellite radio ready, Side-impact air bags, Sunroof/Moonroof!Come have a look and bring this vehicle home today!This Camry XSE has been through our 160 point inspection to ensure you drive with confidence.
Vehicle Features
