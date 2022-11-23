2018 Toyota RAV4

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 1 , 2 1 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour 01G3 MAGNETIC GREY METALLIC

Interior Colour 20 Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 41,211 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring

