$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Prince Albert Toyota
306-764-6437
2018 Toyota Tacoma
2018 Toyota Tacoma
SR5
Location
Prince Albert Toyota
3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3
306-764-6437
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
99,723KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8167045
- Stock #: T0130
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour 0040
- Interior Colour FC14
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 99,723 KM
Vehicle Description
TACOMA 4X4 DOUBLECAB V6 6A
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Sliding Rear Window
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Prince Albert Toyota
Prince Albert Toyota
3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3