Prince Albert Toyota
306-764-6437
2018 Toyota Tacoma
SR5
Location
$43,995
+ taxes & licensing
102,626KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9794407
- Stock #: 23-0101B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour 0040 Alpine White
- Interior Colour 14 Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 102,626 KM
Vehicle Description
TACOMA 4X4 DOUBLECAB V6 6A
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mechanical
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Prince Albert Toyota
3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3