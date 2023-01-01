Menu
2018 Toyota Tacoma

102,626 KM

Details

$43,995

+ tax & licensing
$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prince Albert Toyota

306-764-6437

2018 Toyota Tacoma

2018 Toyota Tacoma

SR5

2018 Toyota Tacoma

SR5

Location

Prince Albert Toyota

3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3

306-764-6437

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

102,626KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9794407
  • Stock #: 23-0101B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour 0040 Alpine White
  • Interior Colour 14 Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,626 KM

Vehicle Description

TACOMA 4X4 DOUBLECAB V6 6A

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Prince Albert Toyota

Prince Albert Toyota

3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3

306-764-6437

