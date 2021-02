Back-Up Camera

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Keyless Start

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

WiFi Hotspot

Hands-Free Liftgate

Smart Device Integration

Driver Restriction Features

ENGINE 2.5L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (197 hp [147 kW] @ 6300 rpm 192 lb-ft of torque [260 N-m] @ 4400 rpm). (STD)

SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)

PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment

TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED with Driver Shift Control (STD)

GALAXY SILVER METALLIC

Requires Subscription

LIGHT NEUTRAL CLOTH W/LEATHERETTE SEAT TRIM with Ebony interior accents