2019 Chevrolet Equinox

TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD)
PREMIER PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
CONFIDENCE & CONVENIENCE II PACKAGE includes (BGP) Driver Confidence II Package and (ZQ3) Driver Convenience II Package content
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL - CAMERA
AXLE 3.87 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
STEERING WHEEL HEATED
AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE BOSE PREMIUM 7-SPEAKER SYSTEM
TIRES P235/50R19 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
PREMIER TRUE NORTH EDITION includes (Y3W) Infotainment II Package content (PCV) Confidence & Convenience II Package content and (C3U) power sunroof (Also includes (RT7) 19" Bright machined wheels with Sparkle Silver pockets.)
SEATS HEATED REAR OUTBOARD POSITIONS
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 PREMIUM SYSTEM WITH CONNECTED NAVIGATION 8" diagonal HD colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable enhanced voice recognition additi...
LPO REAR SPLASH GUARDS CUSTOM MOULDED
RADIO HD
DRIVER CONVENIENCE II PACKAGE includes (UVD) heated steering wheel (AG2) front passenger 8-way power seat adjuster with power lumbar (KU1) ventilated driver seat (KU3) ventilated front passenger seat and (KA6) heated rear seats
INFOTAINMENT II PACKAGE includes (IOT) Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium system with connected Navigation and 8" diagonal HD colour touchscreen (UQA) Bose premium 7-speaker system and (U2L) HD Radio