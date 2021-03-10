2019 Chevrolet Equinox

PREMIER PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD)
AXLE 3.17 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
CONFIDENCE & CONVENIENCE II PACKAGE includes (BGP) Driver Confidence II Package and (ZQ3) Driver Convenience II Package content
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL - CAMERA
PACIFIC BLUE METALLIC
STEERING WHEEL HEATED
AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE BOSE PREMIUM 7-SPEAKER SYSTEM
Requires Subscription
LPO ROOF RACK CROSS RAILS
SEATS HEATED REAR OUTBOARD POSITIONS
PREMIER TRUE NORTH EDITION includes (Y3W) Infotainment II Package content (PCV) Confidence & Convenience II Package content and (C3U) power sunroof (Also includes (VLL) roof rack cross rails LPO.
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 PREMIUM SYSTEM WITH CONNECTED NAVIGATION 8" diagonal HD colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable enhanced voice recognition additi...
RADIO HD
DRIVER CONVENIENCE II PACKAGE includes (UVD) heated steering wheel (AG2) front passenger 8-way power seat adjuster with power lumbar (KU1) ventilated driver seat (KU3) ventilated front passenger seat and (KA6) heated rear seats
INFOTAINMENT II PACKAGE includes (IOT) Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium system with connected Navigation and 8" diagonal HD colour touchscreen (UQA) Bose premium 7-speaker system and (U2L) HD Radio