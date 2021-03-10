Menu
2019 Chevrolet Equinox

67,193 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

306-765-2200

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier

Location

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

306-765-2200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

67,193KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6815597
  • Stock #: 21W056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 67,193 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr Premier w/2LZ, 9-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/122

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Forward collision alert
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Safety Alert Seat
Smart Device Integration
Following Distance Indicator
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm) (STD)
Front Pedestrian Braking
Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking
SUNROOF POWER
SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)
JET BLACK PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
PREMIER PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD)
AXLE 3.17 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
CONFIDENCE & CONVENIENCE II PACKAGE includes (BGP) Driver Confidence II Package and (ZQ3) Driver Convenience II Package content
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL - CAMERA
PACIFIC BLUE METALLIC
STEERING WHEEL HEATED
AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE BOSE PREMIUM 7-SPEAKER SYSTEM
Requires Subscription
LPO ROOF RACK CROSS RAILS
SEATS HEATED REAR OUTBOARD POSITIONS
PREMIER TRUE NORTH EDITION includes (Y3W) Infotainment II Package content (PCV) Confidence & Convenience II Package content and (C3U) power sunroof (Also includes (VLL) roof rack cross rails LPO.
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 PREMIUM SYSTEM WITH CONNECTED NAVIGATION 8" diagonal HD colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable enhanced voice recognition additi...
RADIO HD
DRIVER CONVENIENCE II PACKAGE includes (UVD) heated steering wheel (AG2) front passenger 8-way power seat adjuster with power lumbar (KU1) ventilated driver seat (KU3) ventilated front passenger seat and (KA6) heated rear seats
INFOTAINMENT II PACKAGE includes (IOT) Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium system with connected Navigation and 8" diagonal HD colour touchscreen (UQA) Bose premium 7-speaker system and (U2L) HD Radio
HD SURROUND VISION
HEADLAMP CONTROL INTELLIBEAM AUTO HIGH BEAM
WHEELS 19" (48.3 CM) ULTRA BRIGHT MACHINED WITH SPARKLE SILVER POCKETS
SEAT VENTILATED DRIVER
SEAT ADJUSTER FRONT PASSENGER 8-WAY POWER WITH 2-WAY POWER LUMBAR
SEAT VENTILATED FRONT PASSENGER
DRIVER CONFIDENCE II PACKAGE includes (UHY) Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking (UEU) Forward Collision Alert (UHX) Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning (UE4) Following Distance Indicator (HS1) Safety Alert Seat (UV2) HD Surround Vision ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

