CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival!Satin Steel Metallic 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD 8-Speed Automatic EcoTec3 5.3L V8Fresh oil change, 150 point inspected, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Premium audio system: Chevrolet Infotainment System, Rear Vision Camera, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Speed control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Tilt steering wheel.GM Certified Details:* This is the year. Select Chevrolet and Buick Lessees get $500 towards the purchase or finance on select certified pre-owned vehicles until January 4, 2021. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 150+ Point Inspection* 0% Financing for 24 Months On Select Certified Pre-Owned ModelsAsk about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance!
Vehicle Features
Hill Descent Control
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
universal home remote
Skid Plates
Rear cross traffic alert
SATIN STEEL METALLIC
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Hitch Guidance
HD Rear Vision Camera
TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)
JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
SEATING HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST ULTRASONIC
REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO
GVWR 7100 LBS. (3221 KG)
WHEELS 18" X 8.5" (45.7 CM X 21.6 CM) BRIGHT SILVER PAINTED ALUMINUM (STD)
DIFFERENTIAL HEAVY-DUTY LOCKING REAR
RST PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
TIRES 265/65R18SL ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL
STEERING WHEEL HEATED
BED PROTECTION PACKAGE includes (B1J) wheel house liners and (CGN) Chevytec spray-on bedliner
TRAILERING PACKAGE includes trailer hitch 7-pin and 4-pin connectors and (CTT) Hitch Guidance
CHEVYTEC SPRAY-ON BEDLINER BLACK WITH CHEVROLET LOGO (does not include spray-on liner on tailgate due to Black composite inner panel)
STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED
TRUE NORTH EDITION includes (PCL) Convenience Package (G80) locking rear differential and (Z82) Trailering Package
WINDOW POWER REAR SLIDING with rear defogger
ASSIST STEPS CHROME WHEEL TO WHEEL
AIR FILTER HIGH-CAPACITY
TRANSFER CASE TWO-SPEED electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control
POWER OUTLET INSTRUMENT PANEL 120-VOLT (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)
SAFETY PACKAGE includes (UD5) Front and Rear Park Assist (UKC) Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert and (UFG) Rear Cross Traffic Alert (Includes Perimeter Lighting.)
ADVANCED TRAILERING PACKAGE includes (PZ8) Hitch Guidance with hitch view (U1D) Advanced Trailering System and (PTT) Trailer Tire Pressure Monitor System
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm) featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...
Z71 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE includes (Z71) Off-Road suspension (JHD) Hill Descent Control (NZZ) skid plates and (K47) high-capacity air filter Includes Z71 hard badge (N10) dual exhaust (PZX) 18" bright silver painted wheels (XCK) 265/65R18 all-terrain ...
CONVENIENCE PACKAGE II includes (UG1) Universal Home Remote (A48) rear sliding power window (KI4) 120-volt power outlet (KC9) 120-volt bed-mounted power outlet (IOS) Chevrolet Infotainment System with 8" diagonal colour touch-screen with (MCR) USB...
SIRIUSXM enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer anywhe...
CONSOLE FLOOR MOUNTED with cup holders cell phone storage power cord management hanging file holder capability
SEATS FRONT BUCKET with centre console
TRAILER TIRE PRESSURE MONITOR SYSTEM includes module and set of 4 sensors. Sensor functionality requires Trailer Tire Pressure Monitor System to be ordered with the vehicle and installed by the factory. Sensors will be shipped loose with truck and wil...
SEAT CLOTH REAR WITH STORAGE PACKAGE 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models includes seatback storage on left and right side centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders (includes child seat top tether anchor)
BOSE SOUND SYSTEM PREMIUM 7-SPEAKER SYSTEM with Richbass woofer
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 10-WAY POWER INCLUDING LUMBAR
HITCH GUIDANCE WITH HITCH VIEW
COOLING EXTERNAL ENGINE OIL COOLER
POWER OUTLET BED MOUNTED 120-VOLT (400 watts shared with (KI4) instrument panel mounted power outlet)
USB PORTS (INSIDE CONSOLE WITH BUCKET SEATS) 2 also includes 1 SD card reader and auxiliary jack
ADVANCED TRAILERING SYSTEM includes checklist trailer maintenance reminders trailer security alerts trailer mileage tow/haul reminder and trailer electrical diagnostics
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 PLUS SYSTEM 8" DIAGONAL HD COLOUR TOUCHSCREEN AM/FM STEREO Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable enhanced voice recognition in-vehicle apps cloud connected pe...
