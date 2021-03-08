Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

89,177 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

306-765-2200

Custom Trail Boss

Location

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

306-765-2200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

89,177KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6682808
  • Stock #: L109A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cajun Red Tintcoat
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 89,177 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 147" Custom Trail Boss, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Back-Up Camera
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Bluetooth Connection
Smart Device Integration
CAJUN RED TINTCOAT
Driver Restriction Features
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)
REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO
JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED
TIRES LT275/65R18C MT BLACKWALL GOODYEAR WRANGLER DURATRAC (STD)
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)
SEATS FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH (STD)
CUSTOM TRAIL BOSS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
GVWR 7000 LBS. (3175 KG)
CHEVYTEC SPRAY-ON BEDLINER BLACK WITH CHEVROLET LOGO (does not include spray-on liner on tailgate due to Black composite inner panel)
OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
INFOTAINMENT PACKAGE includes (U2K) SiriusXM and (UE1) OnStar
CUSTOM CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (BTV) Remote Start with (UTJ) content theft alarm (C49) rear-window defogger (UF2) bed LED cargo area lighting and (QT5) EZ Lift power lock and release
LED CARGO AREA LIGHTING located in pickup bed activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
LPO OFF-ROAD ASSIST STEPS
LPO MOULDED SPLASH GUARDS BLACK
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 SYSTEM 7" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCHSCREEN AM/FM STEREO. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices voice command pass-through to phone Apple CarPlay and Andr...
SIRIUSXM enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer anywhe...
SEAT CLOTH REAR WITH STORAGE PACKAGE 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models includes seatback storage on left and right side centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders (includes child seat top tether anchor)
TAILGATE GATE FUNCTION MANUAL WITH EZ LIFT includes power lock and release
WHEELS 18" X 8.5" (45.7 CM X 21.6 CM) HIGH GLOSS BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM (STD)
COOLING AUXILIARY EXTERNAL TRANSMISSION OIL COOLER
EXHAUST DUAL WITH POLISHED OUTLETS
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

