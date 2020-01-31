Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Aluminum Wheels, SYNC, Steering Wheel Controlled Audio, Wifi, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto



The fuel efficient 2019 Ford Escape will save you money at the gas pump while compromising no part of your next adventure. This 2019 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Prince Albert.



Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable and dependable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile 2019 Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the 2019 Ford Escape was made to be unstoppable. With surprising luxury, performance, capability, and cargo space, tackle your life's adventures in a 2019 Ford Escape.This SUV has 43,667 kms. It's agate black in colour. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 179HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.



Our Escape's trim level is SEL 4WD. This 4 wheel drive Escape is loaded with Sync3, an amazing infotainment system complete with a 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, dual zone automatic climate control, and FordPass Connect. Taking the luxury even further, there is also leather steering wheel with audio control, automatic headlamps, heated seats, power adjustable side mirrors, some sweet aluminum wheels, a rear view camera and reverse sensing system, and a power liftgate.

