2019 Ford Escape

10,310 KM

Details Description Features

$31,488

+ tax & licensing
Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

306-765-2200

S | Rear View Camera, No Accidents.

Location

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

10,310KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8544956
  • Stock #: 22W085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 10,310 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival!Silver 2019 Ford Escape FWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L I4 iVCTFresh oil change, 150 point inspected, Air Conditioning, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel.Certification Program Details: This vehicle has undergone a thorough 150 Point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection by GM technicians and is certified as passing certified unit.Ask about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance! **Please note, we do NOT do business with wholesalers or exporters.**Shop our inventory online 24/7, in store, or find us on social media! Facebook @ mannnorthway Twitter @ mannorthway Instagram @ mannnorthwaygm Home of the Car Guys!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

