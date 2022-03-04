$31,488+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Escape
S | Rear View Camera, No Accidents.
Location
Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac
500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3
$31,488
- Listing ID: 8544956
- Stock #: 22W085
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 10,310 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival!Silver 2019 Ford Escape FWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L I4 iVCTFresh oil change, 150 point inspected, Air Conditioning, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel.Certification Program Details: This vehicle has undergone a thorough 150 Point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection by GM technicians and is certified as passing certified unit.Ask about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance! **Please note, we do NOT do business with wholesalers or exporters.**Shop our inventory online 24/7, in store, or find us on social media! Facebook @ mannnorthway Twitter @ mannorthway Instagram @ mannnorthwaygm Home of the Car Guys!
Vehicle Features
