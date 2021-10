$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 , 5 0 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7757934

7757934 Stock #: F2983

F2983 VIN: 1FA6P8TH0K5172983

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour UNKNOWN

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # F2983

Mileage 9,505 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Control Safety Lane Departure Warning Additional Features Sync Collision Mitigation Incredible Value True Performance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.