2019 GMC Sierra 1500

23,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

306-765-2200

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Base

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Base

Location

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

306-765-2200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

23,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8486232
  • Stock #: M178B

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 23,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Double Cab 147", 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Power Door Locks
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Vinyl Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Power Outlet
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

