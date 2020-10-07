+ taxes & licensing
500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3
CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival!Gray 2019 GMC Terrain AWD 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L TurbochargedFresh oil change, 150 point inspected, 2-Way Power Driver Lumbar Control, 6-Way Power Front Passenger Seat, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Air Conditioning, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Front Passenger 2-Way Power Lumbar, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Memory seat, Power Liftgate, SiriusXM, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Machined Aluminum w/Grey Accents.GM Certified Details:* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 0% Financing for 24 Months On Select Certified Pre-Owned Models* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* This is the year. Select Chevrolet and Buick Lessees get $500 towards the purchase or finance on select certified pre-owned vehicles until January 4, 2021. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* 150+ Point InspectionAsk about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance! **Please note, we do NOT do business with wholesalers or exporters.**Shop our inventory online 24/7, in store, or find us on social media! Facebook @ mannnorthway Twitter @ mannorthway Instagram @ mannnorthwaygm Home of the Car Guys!Awards:* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
