2019 GMC Terrain

27,082 KM

Details Description Features

$33,690

+ tax & licensing
$33,690

+ taxes & licensing

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

306-765-2200

2019 GMC Terrain

2019 GMC Terrain

SLT | One Owner, No Accidents.

2019 GMC Terrain

SLT | One Owner, No Accidents.

Location

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

306-765-2200

$33,690

+ taxes & licensing

27,082KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6109041
  • Stock #: K591A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 27,082 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival!Gray 2019 GMC Terrain AWD 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L TurbochargedFresh oil change, 150 point inspected, 2-Way Power Driver Lumbar Control, 6-Way Power Front Passenger Seat, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Air Conditioning, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Front Passenger 2-Way Power Lumbar, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Memory seat, Power Liftgate, SiriusXM, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Machined Aluminum w/Grey Accents.GM Certified Details:* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 0% Financing for 24 Months On Select Certified Pre-Owned Models* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* This is the year. Select Chevrolet and Buick Lessees get $500 towards the purchase or finance on select certified pre-owned vehicles until January 4, 2021. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* 150+ Point InspectionAsk about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance! **Please note, we do NOT do business with wholesalers or exporters.**Shop our inventory online 24/7, in store, or find us on social media! Facebook @ mannnorthway Twitter @ mannorthway Instagram @ mannnorthwaygm Home of the Car Guys!Awards:* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Back-Up Camera
Rear Park Assist
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Rear cross traffic alert
Forward collision alert
WiFi Hotspot
Hands-Free Liftgate
Safety Alert Seat
Smart Device Integration
Following Distance Indicator
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm) (STD)
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking
SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)
SLT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
JET BLACK PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
TRAILERING EQUIPMENT 3 500 LBS. (1 588 KG) includes factory installed Class III 2" receiver hitch increased cooling capacity and 7-wire connection
AXLE 3.17 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL - CAMERA
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC 9T50 ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD)
GRAPHITE GRAY METALLIC
DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE I includes (UKC) Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert (UFG) Rear Cross Traffic Alert (UD7) Rear Park Assist and (HS1) Safety Alert Seat
Requires Subscription
SUNROOF SKYSCAPE POWER WITH POWER SUNSCREEN
BOSE SOUND SYSTEM PREMIUM 7-SPEAKER SYSTEM with amplifier in centre console
INFOTAINMENT PACKAGE II includes (IOU) "8" diagonal GMC Infotainment System with navigation multi-touch display and AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo (UQA) Bose premium 7-speaker system and (U2L) HD Radio
BLACK EDITION includes (PJM) 19" gloss black aluminum wheels (V22) darkened front grille (V2P) black roof side rails (VWD) black GMC centre caps with black GMC lettering LPO black exterior accents black mirror caps and black exterior badging
LPO BLACK CENTRE CAPS WITH BLACK GMC LOGO
AUDIO SYSTEM 8" DIAGONAL GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION includes multi-touch display AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones advanced voice...
DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE II includes (UHY) Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking (UEU) Forward Collision Alert (UHX) Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning (UE4) Following Distance Indicator (KSG) Adaptive Cruise Control - Camera (UKJ) Front Pede...
TRAILER HITCH FACTORY INSTALLED
RADIO HD
HEADLAMP CONTROL INTELLIBEAM AUTO HIGH BEAM
WHEELS 19" X 7.5 (48.3 CM X 19.1 CM) GLOSS BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM
GRILLE DARKENED FRONT
FRONT PEDESTRIAN BRAKING 1

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

