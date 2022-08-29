Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 GMC Terrain

58,726 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prince Albert Toyota

306-764-6437

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Terrain

2019 GMC Terrain

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

Prince Albert Toyota

3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3

306-764-6437

Contact Seller

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

58,726KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9119077
  • Stock #: 22-0260A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 22-0260A
  • Mileage 58,726 KM

Vehicle Description

GMC Terrain SLE

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Prince Albert Toyota

2019 Hyundai Santa F...
 72,352 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Tacoma T...
 84,326 KM
$45,995 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Cherokee S...
 183,707 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Email Prince Albert Toyota

Prince Albert Toyota

Prince Albert Toyota

3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3

Call Dealer

306-764-XXXX

(click to show)

306-764-6437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory