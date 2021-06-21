Heated Seats, Automatic Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Rear View Camera, Apple CarPlay!
On the slopes or in the city, the 2019 Honda CR-V is ready to roll with you. This 2019 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Prince Albert.
With a sleek exterior, tech filled interior, and performance to boot, the 2019 Honda CR-V is a real showstopper. Ready to take on every road you choose, the 2019 Honda CR-V will turn heads on every corner. No matter the crowd, be sure to impress them with the 2019 Honda CR-V.This SUV has 47,763 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.5L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our CR-V's trim level is LX AWD. Stepping up to the all wheel drive version of the LX gets you automatic high and low beams and a host of safety features such as automatic collision mitigation braking, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, road departure mitigation, and lane keep assist. Other luxury features include dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, heated seats, LED daytime running lights, heated power mirrors, and aluminum wheels. This AWD SUV also has the 7 inch touchscreen HondaLink infotainment system with HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, rear view camera, and a 4 speaker sound system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Automatic Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Rear View Camera, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.lakelandhyundaipa.com/financing/application.htm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $204.62 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $595 Administration Fee included / Total cost of borrowing $6850 / Total Obligation of $37241 ). See dealer for details.
Check out our Pre-Owned Plus inventory! Each pre-owned plus vehicle comes with 2 sets of keys, $50 fuel card, remote start and some include Lifetime Powertrain Coverage. Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Prince Albert. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Chrome Grille
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
remote start
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Engine Start
Intermittent front wipers
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Audio system security
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Privacy glass: Deep
Permanent locking hubs
4 door
Rear View Camera
Front Reading Lights
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 6.5
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Video Monitor Location: Front
Metal-look/piano black dash trim
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Front Shoulder Room: 1,470 mm
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Front Hip Room: 1,400 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.7 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 996 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.2 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,050 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm
Fuel Capacity: 53 L
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Gross vehicle weight: 2,130 kg
Wheelbase: 2,660 mm
Overall Width: 1,849 mm
Overall Length: 4,586 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,257 mm
Overall height: 1,689 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Front Head Room: 1,018 mm
Curb weight: 1,557 kg
HondaLink
Lane Keep Assist
Rear Leg Room: 1,025 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,146 L
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry