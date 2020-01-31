Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Power Windows, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control
This Hyundai Accent is nimble, well-equipped, and fuel efficient. This 2019 Hyundai Accent is for sale today in Prince Albert.
To create this Accent, Hyundai had to do more than simply build a better car. It made an affordable compact that looks like a million bucks. With its wide stance, expressive cascading grille, and wraparound headlights and taillights, this Accent elevates the quality of design you can expect from a car in this class. Throw in a nice, functional interior and great fuel economy and you have an attractive compact thats full of surprises. This hatchback has 30,001 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.6L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine.
Our Accent's trim level is Hatchback Preferred. This Accent is an affordable, modern compact and a great value. It comes with a 7-inch color touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, power windows, air conditioning, cruise control, a rearview camera, remote keyless entry, power heated mirrors, aluminum wheels, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.lakelandhyundaipa.com/financing/application.htm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $127.64 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $595 Administration Fee included / Total cost of borrowing $4273 / Total Obligation of $23230 ). See dealer for details.
Check out our Pre-Owned Plus inventory! Each pre-owned plus vehicle comes with 2 sets of keys, $50 fuel card, remote start and some include Lifetime Powertrain Coverage.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Prince Albert. o~o
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Remote power door locks
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- External temperature display
- Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
- Cruise controls on steering wheel
- Instrumentation: Low fuel level
- Variable intermittent front wipers
- Center Console: Full with covered storage
- Overhead console: Mini with storage
- Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
- Cupholders: Front and rear
- Piano black center console trim
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Tachometer
- Trip Computer
- Audio controls on steering wheel
- Integrated roof antenna
- Total Number of Speakers: 6
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Steel spare wheel rim
- Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
- Tires: Prefix: P
- Type of tires: AS
- Tires: Speed Rating: T
- Tires: Profile: 65
- Safety
-
- Stability Control
- Side Airbag
- Driver Airbag
- Passenger Airbag
- 4-wheel ABS brakes
- Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
- Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
- Comfort
-
- Cargo Area Light
- Interior air filtration
- Manual front air conditioning
- Trim
-
- Chrome Grille
- Cloth Seat Upholstery
- Body-coloured bumpers
- Powertrain
-
- Security
-
- Suspension
-
- Torsion beam rear suspension
- Suspension class: Regular
- Coil front spring
- Independent front suspension classification
- Coil rear spring
- Front Independent Suspension
- Front suspension stabilizer bar
- Strut front suspension
- Semi-independent rear suspension
- Windows
-
- Additional Features
-
- 4 door
- Rear View Camera
- Front Reading Lights
- Transmission hill holder
- Dual Vanity Mirrors
- Front Ventilated disc brakes
- Metal-look dash trim
- Power remote driver mirror adjustment
- Heated driver mirror
- Heated passenger mirror
- Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
- Bucket front seats
- Rear bench
- Fold forward seatback rear seats
- Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
- Regular front stabilizer bar
- Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
- Seatback storage: 1
- Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Rear door type: Liftgate
- Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Digital Audio Input
- Braking Assist
- Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
- One 12V DC power outlet
- Wheel Diameter: 15
- Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
- Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
- Mechanical remote trunk release
- 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
- Speed-proportional electric power steering
- Wheel Width: 5.5
- Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
- Rear spoiler: Lip
- Audio system memory card slot
- Video Monitor Location: Front
- Clock: In-radio display
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Silver aluminum rims
- Fuel Capacity: 45 L
- Tires: Width: 185 mm
- Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.2 L/100 km
- Overall height: 1,450 mm
- Diameter of tires: 15.0"
- SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
- Fuel Consumption: City: 8.2 L/100 km
- Front Leg Room: 1,070 mm
- SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
- Urethane shift knob trim
- Urethane steering wheel trim
- Gross vehicle weight: 1,580 kg
- Front Head Room: 989 mm
- Front Shoulder Room: 1,375 mm
- Front Hip Room: 1,313 mm
- Manual child safety locks
- Rear Hip Room: 1,290 mm
- Rear Leg Room: 850 mm
- Rear Shoulder Room: 1,365 mm
- Curb weight: 1,189 kg
- Rear Head Room: 966 mm
- Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
- Wheelbase: 2,580 mm
- Halogen aero-composite headlights
- 2 USB ports
- Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring
- Overall Width: 1,729 mm
- Max cargo capacity: 616 L
- Overall Length: 4,185 mm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.