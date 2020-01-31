Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Power Windows, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control



This Hyundai Accent is nimble, well-equipped, and fuel efficient. This 2019 Hyundai Accent is for sale today in Prince Albert.



To create this Accent, Hyundai had to do more than simply build a better car. It made an affordable compact that looks like a million bucks. With its wide stance, expressive cascading grille, and wraparound headlights and taillights, this Accent elevates the quality of design you can expect from a car in this class. Throw in a nice, functional interior and great fuel economy and you have an attractive compact thats full of surprises. This hatchback has 30,001 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.6L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine.



Our Accent's trim level is Hatchback Preferred. This Accent is an affordable, modern compact and a great value. It comes with a 7-inch color touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, power windows, air conditioning, cruise control, a rearview camera, remote keyless entry, power heated mirrors, aluminum wheels, and more.



Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Piano black center console trim Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Computer

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: T

Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Manual front air conditioning Trim Chrome Grille

Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Security Anti-theft alarm system Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Coil rear spring

Front Independent Suspension

Front suspension stabilizer bar

Strut front suspension

Semi-independent rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

Front Reading Lights

Transmission hill holder

Dual Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Metal-look dash trim

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Seatback storage: 1

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Rear door type: Liftgate

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

Braking Assist

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

One 12V DC power outlet

Wheel Diameter: 15

Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection

Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat

Mechanical remote trunk release

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Wheel Width: 5.5

Rear area cargo cover: Rigid

Rear spoiler: Lip

Audio system memory card slot

Video Monitor Location: Front

Clock: In-radio display

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Silver aluminum rims

Fuel Capacity: 45 L

Tires: Width: 185 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.2 L/100 km

Overall height: 1,450 mm

Diameter of tires: 15.0"

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)

Fuel Consumption: City: 8.2 L/100 km

Front Leg Room: 1,070 mm

SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Urethane shift knob trim

Urethane steering wheel trim

Gross vehicle weight: 1,580 kg

Front Head Room: 989 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,375 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,313 mm

Manual child safety locks

Rear Hip Room: 1,290 mm

Rear Leg Room: 850 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,365 mm

Curb weight: 1,189 kg

Rear Head Room: 966 mm

Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125

Wheelbase: 2,580 mm

Halogen aero-composite headlights

2 USB ports

Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring

Overall Width: 1,729 mm

Max cargo capacity: 616 L

Overall Length: 4,185 mm

